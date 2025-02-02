Dominica welcomes Romanian Ambassador Theodora Magdalena Mircea on official visit

The Government of Dominica extended a warm welcome to Theodora Magdalena Mircea who is appointed as the Ambassador of Romania to Dominica. The courtesy call by the ambassador on Wednesday marked as her first ever official visit to the country. The delegates exchanged significant dialogues, aiming to explore new opportunities and strengthening the relation between both the nations.

During her visit, the Ambassador Mircea was hosted by the then Acting Prime Minister, Denise Charles-Pemberton. They both held productive talks and underlined the opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relation in areas of mutual interest. The delegates exchanged dialogues on several matters of concerns such as tourism, climate resilience, agriculture, education and many others.

During the meeting, both the delegates identified and agreed on various potential sectors for further advancing the cooperation between the two nations. While sharing the glimpses of their visit to Dominica, the Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said that the courtesy call by Ambassador Mircea outlines their dedication and commitment towards strengthening and enhancing their ties and bonds.

“During her visit, she met with the then Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Denise Charles-Pemberton, to discuss strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring new opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the tourism sector,” said PM Skerrit.

Ambassador of Romania meets President Sylvanie Burton

The Ambassador of Romania also met President of Dominica, Sylanie Burton and presented her with the Letters of Credence. During their meeting, both the officials highlighted the good state of the bilateral relationship, as well as the mutually shared interest for exploring the potential for cooperation in sectors such as tourism, trade, health, education, agriculture, science and technology, sustainable coastal development, renewable energy, climate change resilience and disaster management.

President Burton extended congratulations to the Ambassador of Romania for broadening its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Dominica. She further expressed her excitement on continuing to collaborate with Romania on several fronts, with a vision to lead both the nations towards growth and development.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express the appreciation of the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the government and people of Romania for its friendship and unwavering support to the Caribbean region,” said President Sylvanie Burton.

She described climate change resilience and renewable energy as the major priority for Dominica, noting that a small island developing states such as Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters due to climate change phenomena. Therefore, the President urged for the assistance from Romania aiming to develop their resilience to climate change and natural disasters and to exploring their potential in renewable energy development.

The Ambassador of Romania also reiterated her commitment to advocating for climate change justice for small island developing states, stating that they will continue to be a strong voice multilaterally and bilaterally on such crucial issues.

“I want to ensure you also that Romania, it's in this field is very active, not only at the EU level, but also in multilateral forum. I assure you that we will continue to be a vocal and constant advocate for this topic multilaterally and regionally,” said Theodora Magdalena Mircea.

Ambassador of Romania meets Minister Vince Henderson

The Ambassador of Romania to Dominica, Theodora Magdalena Mircea also met Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, Dr. Vince Henderson and discussed vital topics on the bilateral agenda. The delegates expressed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations through more in-depth dialogue and cooperation in all areas of common interest.