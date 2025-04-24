PM Roosevelt Skerrit condemns Pahalgam terror attack, expresses solidarity with India

The incident occurred in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where gunfire targeted a group of domestic tourists at a popular scenic spot.

24th of April 2025

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit extended his support to India and expressed solidarity with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Recently, India witnessed one of the most brutal terror attacks that has shaken the nation as a whole. The attack left several families broken, communities grieving and the entire nation in mourning.

Notably, the incident took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India, when the fire was opened on a group of domestic tourists visiting a popular beauty spot in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of around 26 people. It is being considered as one of the deadliest strikes since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed.

In these tough challenges being faced by the Indian nation, the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed his nation’s solidarity with the Indian PM in their fight against terrorism. 

I strongly condemn the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Dominica extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India in their fight against terrorism, noted PM Roosevelt Skerrit. 

Who all lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack?

Notably, around 26 people lost their lives in a brutal terror attack. The victims included two foreigners, one from the UAE, while the other from Nepal and two locals. This attack was claimed by the Resistance Front (TRF), frontal outfit of Pakistan backed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It is a group that was created in August 2019, following the revocation of Article 370 to escape international scrutiny.

The victims were:

·         Atul Morne – Senior Section Engineer

·         Hemiant Joshi

·         Sanjay Lali

·         Dilip Desale

·         Lieutenant Vinay Narwal

·         Shubham Dwivedi

·         Prashant Satpathy

·         Shailesh Kadaitya

·         Sushil Nathyal

·         Syed Adil Husain Shah

·         Bitan Adhikari 

·         Sudeep Neupane

·         Manish Ranjan

·         N Ramachandra

·         Dinesh Agarwal 

·         Sameer Guhar

·         J Sachandra Moli

·         Madhusudan Somisetty

·         Santosh Jaghda

·         Manju Nath Rao

·         Bharat Bhushan

·         Sumit Parmar

·         Yatesh Paramar

·         Tagehyaing 

·         Kastuba Ganvotay

·         Asavari Jagdale

