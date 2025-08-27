PM Terrance Drew honoured with 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award by MIPAD, joining global icons like Oprah and Serena
This achievement underscores PM Drew’s growing influence since becoming Prime Minister in 2022, with St Kitts and Nevis making notable progress in healthcare, renewable energy, education, and trade under his leadership.
27th of August 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, one of the recipients of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) has now joined a distinguished group of globally celebrated figures of African heritage, marking a proud and historic milestone for St Kitts and Nevis.
PM Drew joins an impressive list that includes Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and actor Aaron Pierre. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals of African descent who have made contributions which had a lasting impact worldwide and will help many generations to come.
This achievement highlights PM Drew’s growing influence since taking over as Prime Minister in 2022. Under his leadership, St Kitts and Nevis has seen advancements in key sectors, which includes healthcare, renewable energy, education, and trade.
Moreover, the Drew-led government’s vision of a Sustainable Island State agenda has put the twin island Federation on the map as a model for progress in the Caribbean. Expressing his pride in being able to represent his country globally, the Prime Minister said, “To be placed in such company is humbling, but it is a testament to the journey of our people, past and present. This honour belongs to every citizen of St Kitts and Nevis.”
The official ceremony is scheduled to take place in September 2025 during MIPAD’s Recognition Weekend in New York City, along with the United Nations General Assembly. This event will bring together renowned honorees from all over the world to celebrate achievement and leadership within the African diaspora.
MIPAD Lifetime Achievement Award Nominees
- Oprah Winfrey - Media Executive and Philanthropist; Charitable Foundation
- Dr Terrance Drew - Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis; The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis
- Savannah James - Co-Founder; Let It Break
- Emma Andrew - Vice President, Global Patient Advocacy; Pfizer Inc.
- Serena Williams - Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur; Serena Ventures
- Aaron Pierre - Actor; Mufasa
- Strive Masiyiwa - Founder and Executive Chairman; Econet Group
- Francia Marquez - Vice President of Colombia; The Republic of Colombia
- Amina J. Mohammed - Deputy Secretary - General; United Nations
- Johnson Sakaja - Governor of Nairobi City County; Republic of Kenya
- Timothy Armoo - Entrepreneur and Investor; Legon Ventures
- Moro Itoje - Rugby Player; England National Team
