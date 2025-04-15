PM Dr Terrance Drew calls Community Awards Gala an ‘Unforgettable’ experience

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew had a gala time at the 5th Annual Community Awards and Cocktail, describing it as an ‘unforgettable’ experience. Sharing the glimpses of his performance at the ceremony, the leader of the nation noted that he thoroughly enjoyed the evening. The event celebrated the citizens of the community and their services for the welfare of the Federation.

“Last night we had a great time at our 5th Annual Community Awards and Cocktail,” said PM Terrance Drew. The Prime Minister also appreciated the performances conducted during the event. He especially mentioned about the St. Peter’s Clowns and noted that they performed exceptionally well. PM Drew also joined in all those clowns, stating that ‘I joined in and had some fun myself.’

5th Annual Community Awards and Cocktail

The event was conducted under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, Member of Parliament for St. Christopher 8; and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew on Saturday, 12th April, 2025. The event took place at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, under the theme, “Empowering Together: Building A Sustainable Future For All."

This event brought all the citizens of the community together, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis. This evening not only not offers fun, entertainment and excitement but also recognizes people for their dedicated services in various categories such as Sports, Healthcare, Youth Development, Music & Entertainment, Agriculture, Community Development and Education.

The Prime Minister also described it as an evening of elegance and gratitude that honour all those who help shape and strengthen the community. The netizens shed light on the 5th Annual Community Awards and Cocktail and described it as a great initiative by the Labour Party.

They called it a great initiative to celebrate one’s success and their contribution towards the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Terrance Drew noted that such initiative also plays a significant role in fostering brotherhood and relation among netizens. As an individual wrote, “Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was called for service, not masquerade at all. Thanks for the entertaining post.”

“Good afternoon to You and the first Lady. So nice to see You my youngest brother enjoying yourself with the folks to the sound of the Nation's sweet cultural music. You and the entire family continue be Good and Safe,” wrote another user.