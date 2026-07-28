Japan Hit by Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake; Several Injured, 300,000 Told to Evacuate

Japan: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has shaken Japan’s southern Kumamoto prefecture on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu at 4:27 p.m. local time.



More than 300,000 people have been asked to move to evacuation shelters after the quake. Because of the shallow epicentre of 10km which was located near the city of Uki, the meteorological agency has also warned of strong aftershocks.



The video footage shown by local media shows cracked roads and bridges and several buildings on fire. Several people were also injured due to this seismic event.



As per reports, an explosion occurred at the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, where several people were trapped inside the shopping centre following the earthquake.



Reports also suggest that several people were injured in an elderly care home and at least 50 people are being treated in hospital.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that first responders have been deployed, including Japan’s self-defence force, fire services and coast guard.



Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the government had established a task force to monitor the situation.



In a post, PM Takaichi said that “we are putting people’s lives as the priority.” She has also urged residents to avoid the coastline and remain alert for possible strong aftershocks.



The government has also activated emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures which are all located on Kyushu island.



The Japan Meteorological Agency briefly issued a tsunami advisory following the earthquake, but it was later lifted.



Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes. It is located along the ‘Ring of Fire’ of volcanoes and oceanic trenches and accounts for about 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or more.



Reportedly, more than 40,000 homes have lost electricity as a result of the earthquake, while railway company JR Kyushu have reportedly suspended services, including its high-speed bullet trains.