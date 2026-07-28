Six teams kick off Dr. Terrance Drew Community Football League in St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: The annual Dr. Terrance Drew Community Football League got underway on Sunday, July 26, with six teams taking to the field under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

PM Drew invited people from across the island to attend the opening ceremony for the event at the Atiba Harris Sporting Complex.



The six teams competing in the event include Douglas Ballerz, 6 Mil (Six Mil), RRR Nation, Uptown South, Floss City, and Ambassadors.



Dr. Drew said in a social media post that he has supported this league because it represents far more than football and provides a positive outlet to young people for their energy, it makes community bonds stronger, fosters lasting friendships and also reinforces the value of teamwork, discipline, and respect.



He added, “it is also an important part of our broader effort to encourage our youth to reject crime and violence and to embrace opportunities that uplift them and their communities.”





He then thanked the organizers and players who participated in making the opening weekend a success. PM Drew also recognized Ambassador Edward Tao (The Republic of China -Taiwan) for his support.



Dr. Drew invited the people of St. Peter’s and all of St. Kitts & Nevis to come and encourage the young athletes throughout the season.



This is an annual event which aims to inculcate positive growth and better understanding within youths. It is being hosted under the patronage of Dr. Drew and he is also the Parliamentary Representative for St. Peter’s and Constituency 8.



In the previous year’s league, four teams from Constituency 8 participated in the football cup. These include Cayon FC, Conaree FC, Fireballs FC, and St. Peter’s FC competed for the cup. The St. Peter’s FC won the cup. However, Conaree FC came second, and Cayon FC stood third.