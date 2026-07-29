St. Kitts & Nevis: Allure of the Seas brings 6,702 passengers to Port Zante

St. Kitts & Nevis welcomed Allure of the Seas to Port Zante in Basseterre on Tuesday, July 28, carrying 6,702 passengers to the Federation. St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), welcomed the passengers and crew to the twin-island nation.



The vessel arrived in St. Kitts as a part of an eight-night Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day cruise. It departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 25.



The ship was scheduled to remain at Port Zante from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on July 28 according to Royal Caribbean’s itinerary.



Allure of the Seas is operated by the Royal Caribbean International and is one of the largest cruise ships in the world. It is also a part of the Oasis Class and is known for its large size and range of onboard facilities.



St. Kitts was the first port of call on the cruise after two days at sea. The ship is scheduled to continue to Philipsburg in St. Maarten on July 29 and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas on July 30, after its visit to the Federation.



St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority welcomed the cruise and said, “As one of the world's largest cruise ships, the vessel's call reinforces St. Kitts' position as a leading Caribbean cruise destination and contributes significantly to the island's tourism and economic activity.”





The arrival of the vessel adds to the cruise activity at Port Zante during the traditional off-season.



This is also the second-last visit which is scheduled at Port Zante for July. The final scheduled arrival for the month is Star of the Seas on Tuesday, July 30, which is expected to arrive at 8:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.



Allure of the Seas was built in 2010 and is also a member of the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class. The line fleet information of the cruise lists the class with a guest capacity of up to 6,780.



The arrival of thousands of cruise passengers opens up opportunities for local businesses and tour-guides as visitors will spend time in Basseterre and would also explore attractions across St. Kitts during their port visit.