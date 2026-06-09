Jamaican pilot Jabari Brown speaks out after being cleared in Paraguay case

Brown, who was cleared in a drug investigation in Paraguay, said he remained confident throughout the case that the truth would emerge and prove his innocence.

Paraguay: Jamaican pilot Jabari Brown popularly known as Captain Treezy has recently spoken out about the high-profile drug investigation in Paraguay. He was detained as a suspect in this case by the authorities, but was released shortly after being found innocent. He said that he never lost faith throughout this difficult experience and was confident that the truth would eventually come out.

He shared a lengthy statement on his social media handle, addressing his followers. Brown reflected on this incident and gave credit to his faith in God, which helped him remain strong during one of the most challenging chapters of his life. Brown also exclaimed that this experience has also strengthened his faith in God and that he always believed from the beginning that the truth would eventually come out and he would be found innocent.

In his post he also revealed the Bible verse John 13:7, "You may not know now, but you'll understand why later," and said that it became a source of comfort for him during the investigation. Even though he stated that he still does not fully know the reason behind such circumstances that he was caught upon, he believes that everything happens for a reason.

The Jamaican Pilot further expressed appreciation to his family, friends and supporters who stood beside him during the entire crisis, especially his parents, who supported him on every step of the way. Brown noted that people who knew him personally also publicly defended his character and said that the support mattered to him a lot.

He also mentioned that he didn’t hold any bitterness against the individuals who criticized him or celebrated the situation he was in. Rather he addressed them by saying that he prayed for them. Additionally, Brown took this chance to criticize the aviation industry and highlighted some concerns, arguing that innocent pilots can sometimes face such challenges and uncontrollable situations while simply carrying out their professional duties, and called for stronger protections for aviation professionals.

Notably, Brown was detained by authorities in Paraguay in seizure of 26.6 kilograms of marijuana, which was worth approximately $3.6 million from a private aircraft which Brown was co-piloting. However, he was released when authorities found no evidence that linked him to the drugs which were seized during the operation.

This incident has drawn widespread attention on social media because of Brown’s popularity online after he won MrBeast’s “100 Pilots Fight for a Private Jet” challenge. Many followers expressed support throughout this incident for Captain Treezy and also expressed relief when he was cleared.