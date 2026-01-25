French Ambassador presents Credentials to St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including support for Alliance Française and expanded educational and cultural opportunities between the two countries.

St Kitts and Nevis: Ambassador of the Republic of France to St Kitts and Nevis, Marie-Noëlle Duris, formally presented her credentials to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during a courtesy call in Basseterre. Their meeting marked an important step in strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Duris’ visit to PM Drew reinstated the commitment of both the countries to continued cooperation in key areas. The meeting was focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, supporting the Alliance Franchise, and increasing cultural opportunities between St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of France.

“Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including continued support for Alliance Française and expanded educational and cultural opportunities between Saint Kitts and Nevis and France,” read an official post by St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Facebook.

Ambassador Duris currently serves as the representative of France to the Eastern Caribbean States, Barbados, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). She has been based in based in Castries, Saint Lucia since September 2025.

She also held the post of First Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives from August 2013 to 2015 before her appointment as the Ambassador of France to St Kitts and Nevis. Ambassador Duris was also in charge as Chargé d’Affaires a.i. for ten months.

From 2020-2023, she was the Head of Office in the General Affairs Department at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in France. The Ambassador of France also served as the Consul of France in Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN from 2016 to 2020.

Early in her diplomatic career, Ambassador Duris also served at the French Embassy in the United States from 2013 to 2016. She assumed the role as Head of Department for Visas and later as Head of Chancery and Deputy Consul General. She also worked in the private sector - internal and financial audit and professional training.