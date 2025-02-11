Dominica to welcome 21,000 passengers this week with 13 cruise ships set to dock

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 21,000 passengers during the ongoing week. As per reports, around 13 cruise ships are all set to berth at different ports of the island. The ports of Dominica will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days, except 13th February, 2025.

This major disembarkment will witness the arrival of all the thirteen ships from MV Cruises. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships and expressed excitement on marking the arrival of thousands of passengers.

The tourism authority emphasized on the arrival of 13 cruise ships in one week, stating that the visit outlines the growing appeal of Dominica among the cruise line and international travellers. They shed light on the significance of cruise tourism, stating the arrival of cruises and thousands of passengers would play a huge role in boosting local businesses, creating multiple job opportunities for many within the sector.

Vendors, taxi drivers, boat operators, tour providers all are stand to benefit with the arrival, boosting the overall economic conditions of the country. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism reiterated his commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to make the island a top-tier destination for all the travellers.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (10th – 16th February, 2025)

10th February, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Windsurf (342 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Royal Clipper (227 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Star Flyer (170 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

11th February, 2025

· MV Viking Sea (1000 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Explorer of the Seas (4290 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

12th February, 2025

· MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Wind Spirit (148 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV ILMA (448 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

14th February, 2025

· MV Eurodam (2731 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Enchanted Princess (3660 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

15th February, 2025

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

16th February, 2025

· MV AIDAmar (2686 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth