Saint Lucia names three athletes for 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships

Discus thrower Denzel Phillips, alongside sprinters Jady Emmanuel and Ricardo Mann, will represent Saint Lucia at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from August 5 to 9.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) has announced a three-member team to represent the nation at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships. The Championship will be held from August 5 to 9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The athletes achieved the qualifying standards during the qualification period and were confirmed after the final selection process.

The team announced by SLAA for World Athletics U20 Championship is:

Athletes:

Jady Emmanuel – Women's 100m

Denzel Phillips – Men's Discus

Ricardo Mann – Men's 100m

Officials:

Sigmund Daniels – Team Manager

Denise Herman – Team Coach

The association congratulated the athletes on earning selection to the national team and said, "We wish Team Saint Lucia every success as they compete against the world's best young athletes."

Phillips had already secured his place at the championships earlier this year after meeting the World Athletics entry standard during his preparation circuit in Jamaica.

The 18-year-old became the first Saint Lucian to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships in the men's discus.

He achieved the qualifying mark with a national Under-20 record throw of 56.78 metres to win the King of the Ring Under-20 men's discus competition at Excelsior High School in Kingston, Jamaica.

The World Athletics U20 Championships is the premier global track and field competition for athletes under the age of 20. Held every two years by World Athletics, the championships will bring together more than 1,300 athletes from around 130 countries to compete across 45 track and field events.

The 2026 edition will take place from August 5 to 9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, where Saint Lucia's team will compete against some of the world's top junior athletes.