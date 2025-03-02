New Cruise Terminal at Antigua's Fifth Berth to transform visitor experience and boost economy

The amenities that will be included are Restaurants & Bars, Retail Shops & a Bazaar, a Park with an Ice Cream Parlour and Antigua Day Club with a pool & lounge.

The construction is rapidly progressing on the new state-of-the-art cruise terminal at the fifth berth, of the Antigua Cruise Port, marking a major step in strengthening Antigua and Barbuda’s position as a premier cruise destination. With a multi-million-dollar investment from Global Ports Holding (GPH), this project is expected to create hundreds of job opportunities and transform the guest experience with new amenities.

The amenities that will be included are Restaurants & Bars, Retail Shops & a Bazaar, a Park with an Ice Cream Parlour and Antigua Day Club with a pool & lounge. All these facilities will not only offer plethora of experiences to the visitors but will also play a significant role in driving economic benefits for the local community. As per reports, the new cruise terminal will sit on approximately four acres, enhancing the cruise experience for both homeporting and transit passengers.

Expansion to make Antigua and Barbuda, a top cruise destination

Shedding light on the major and significant expansion, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Holding, Mehmet Kutman described it as a ‘landmark’ project. He added that this project underscores their deep commitment to Antigua and Barbuda, reinforcing their close collaboration with local authorities and key stakeholders.

They added, “as the world’s largest cruise port operator, GPH is proud to play a vital role in the long-term growth and success of this incredible destination.” He reiterated his commitment to creating a vibrant future for cruise tourism, generating lasting economic opportunities for the community.

The General Manager at Antigua Cruise Port, Gasper George also emphasised on the highly anticipated ‘Upland Development Project’ and focussed on their commitment to ‘Unlocking Quay Opportunities’ for the people of Antigua and Barbuda. “The highly anticipated ‘Upland Development Project’ has been five years in the making and is now set to create hundreds of jobs for the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”

The Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez also called it a magnificent expansion project which will play a significant role in putting Antigua and Barbuda at the top of the list for the best cruise port.

Collaboration between Government and Global Ports growing well: PM Browne

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne also focussed on the relation between the Government of the country and the Global Ports Holding company. Global Ports Holding is an integrated platform of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The leader of the nation said that this collaboration is a good fit for the cruise industry of the twin-island nation, which will bring significant advancements to the country.

PM Browne added that this arrangement between the Government and the company has been working great for the nation. He mentioned about the significant improvement witnessed by the island in its cruise industry with this collaboration. He also emphasised on the capital they received in order to build out the facilities at the fifth berth, providing a large number of amenities to all the visitors.