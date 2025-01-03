Antigua and Barbuda records first murder of 2025, 35-year-old farmer killed in domestic dispute

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, marking a violent start to the new year in Antigua and Barbuda as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Antigua and Barbuda recorded the first murder of 2025 on Thursday, with 35-year-old farmer becoming the first victim of the year. The murder followed a domestic dispute which resulted in the death of the victim, with the suspect currently in custody.

The victim has been identified as Javon Williams, a farmer and a resident of Old Road. As per the reports, the incident occurred at Mount Obama, Boggy Peak area around 10 am. According to the details shared by the authorities, the victim was involved in a fight with another man when he was shot.

The authorities were immediately informed, who are conducting thorough investigation into the matter. One of the family members confirmed that Javon Williams and his twin-brother, both being farmers, were working at farms in the Mount Obama area.

According to the details, a farmer cultivating land close to the area where the incident occurred said that he was alerted by the brother of the deceased. The neighbouring farmed shared that the twin brother of the deceased was urging him to make a phone call to the authorities, informing them that his sibling had been shot down.

The police officials shared that they have arrested the suspect when he went to the hospital for the treatment of his wound. However, the detailed information has not been unveiled yet by the authorities. They added that they are still conducting the investigations and the additional information will be given by them as the investigation progresses.

The citizens took to their social media accounts and extended condolences to the family members and friends of Javon Williams. An individual noted, “It is so heartbreaking news. Prayers for the soul. Rest in peace.” Another person said “I am not getting that what is going on in this world. Please authorities look after the matter.”

Police Officials committed to tackle crime rate in 2025

Shedding light on the incident, the authorities expressed their commitment to take serious action with a vision to curb the increasing crime rate. They have also ensured to make every possible effort in order to witness a stiff downfall in the crime rate for the current year.

The police officials asserted that they will organize several seminars, conferences and meetings, ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of the twin-island nation.