Trinidad and Tobago Prison Officer Dies in Highway Crash

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old prison officer has lost his life in a tragic and fatal accident that occurred along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension on Friday, March 27. Reportedly, this accident has raised the concern and has been added into a series of tragic incidents along the stretch above the Cipero River.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old prisons officer, Keston Esau Crooks, resident of Rock River Road, St. Helena. He was a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service.

According to police reports, the incident took place on the midday of Friday, March 27, when the victim ‘prison officer’ was driving his Toyota sedan southbound, along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension. While driving the vehicle, he started losing control over his vehicle but tried to manage it.

But his efforts to regain control were unsuccessful and he crashed his vehicle into the concrete barrier of the bridge in the vicinity of the Cipero River bridge, a stretch of highway. Following which the nearby people immediately contacted the emergency personnels and police officials.

On arrival at the scene, the medical officers rushed the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he initially treated but subsequently died later while receiving treatment. His dead body was later transferred to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident as they visited the scene where the accident happened. The officers noticed a highly damaged vehicle of the victim, with its parts lying on the road and sent it to the station.

Authorities urged the people to drive carefully on the road and don’t try to drive speedily on this road as they noted many previous accidents occurred on the same road in the same vicinity. Officers also indicated that this specific area has been a point of concern for local residents, with some noting that four people have died at that spot in less than two years.

This incident once again raised concern over the series of accidents occurring in the area, as many people expressed their feelings over this. Many residents have expressed their condolences over the tragic death of a prison officer.