Trinidad: Autopsy confirms Mercedez Layne died from blunt force trauma

The schoolgirl’s body was found near an oil well site hours after she was reported missing, as police continue investigations and question a detained suspect.

Trinidad and Tobago: Twelve-year-old Mercedez Layne of Los Iros in Erin was found dead on Sunday around 6:43 am by an oil well worker of Trinity Exploration and Production Services. The worker reportedly arrived at ER-46 for maintenance work, when he observed the body of a child near the site, lying face down and semi-clothed. He then immediately made a report at the Erin Police Station

Following the discovery, an autopsy was conducted by forensic pathologist Dr. Somu Gajula on Monday June 8th, 2026, which revealed that the child died because of blunt force injuries on her head and body.

Mercedez was reported missing by her grandfather at around 4:00 pm on Saturday to the Erin Police Station after she failed to reach her mother’s home. Morisso Gastoigne, Mercedez’s grandfather, placed her in a purple station wagon at around 11:30 am on Saturday and asked the driver to drop her at her mother’s home at Los Iros Road Erin, which is only a few minutes away.

However, she never reached the intended destination. A search operation was then launched under the leadership of Sgt Jaglal. Police officers who were assigned to the South Western Division High Performance Patrol and Response Team were then deployed to the scene. Upon reaching the location, the officers were directed along a dirt roadway to the well site, and there they found the body of the girl lying on the ground. The girl was reportedly only wearing a green T-shirt and was not clothed from the waist down, there visible injuries on her forehead as well.

Following this grim discovery, the area was immediately secured and senior officers, homicide investigators, crime scene personnel, and the District Medical Officer were contacted. Several items from the crime scene were recovered as evidence during the Crime Scene Investigations. The items included, a right-foot slipper, a pair of blue denim shorts, green and pink underwear, a cream-colored cloth, a black plastic bag which contained four packs of ramen noodles, a pack of Lucky Strike cigarettes, a broken Stag beer bottle, and a circular piece of wood.

The father of the deceased, Ronald Cabrera, broke down in tears after the results of the autopsy were revealed, as he learned the painful circumstances in which his daughter died. Following the disclosure of the results, Cabrera expressed grief, saying that no punishment could ever undo the pain his family is going through. He also revealed additional details that emerged from the autopsy report; he was told that the injuries to Layne’s head caused the bleeding from her ears, which was also noticed by the relatives when her body was found.

Fighting back tears and in extreme grief, he questioned if there was anything that could bring his daughter back."Could anything bring back my daughter? You could get a million years. Could you bring back my daughter? And if I get a million years and I put my hands on him, would that bring back my daughter? Why should taxpayers have to be paying for people who commit certain crimes?" he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, arrangements for Layne’s funeral are also underway. Ideal Funeral Sanctuary has announced that they have been entrusted with this responsibility. In an official statement the management and staff of the funeral home also extended their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

They also expressed that they are honored to be chosen to handle the arrangements and assured that they would remain committed to provide compassionate and professional service to the grieving family during this difficult time, and also said that the funeral arrangements for Mercedez will be announced soon.