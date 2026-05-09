Jamaica: 41-year-old man shot at home in Moneague, St Ann

Jamaica: A 41-year-old man was shot and killed at his home on Clinic Street in Moneague, St Ann, on Tuesday morning, May 5. Jermaine “Edgey” Edge, a popular disc jockey and fruit vendor, was attacked by unknown assailants who fled the scene. Police are investigating the case and appealing to the public for information.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Silkfield in Moneague.

The Moneague Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is currently handling and investigating the case. According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, when the victim Jermaine "Edgey" Edge was fatally shot at his home on Clinic Street in Moneague, St. Ann, in an attack by unknown assailants.

The incident occurred around 6:05 a.m., when the victim was at his home where he was attacked by some armed assailants who killed him on the spot and fled the scene. Following which some residents in the Silk Field area went to the victim’s house to check on him but discovered him lying on the floor with his face down in a pool of blood in his room.

After discovering the body, the residents immediately contacted the police officers and reported the incident to them. Neighbours told them of hearing loud explosions that sounded like gunshots coming from the vicinity of Edge's residence.

On arrival at the location, police officers immediately went inside and checked the body of the victim and medical officers officially pronounced him dead. The medical officers also ordered to transport the body of the victim to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene to gather evidence. Officers are actively trying to locate the suspects involved in a shooting while urging the people and residents to come forward if they have any information about the incident or about the assailants.

Authorities stated that the motive behind the incident is yet to be discovered and suspects remain at large. Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.