Trinidad and Tobago Women end 8-year drought, win CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup title

Trinidad and Tobago Women ended their 8-year drought, securing the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup title, defeating Barbados in the final at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Friday. Trinidadian Women's team claimed the game by five wickets, bowling Barbados out for 76 and chasing it down in just 22 overs.

As per data, Trinidad and Tobago won the toss and Captain Karishma Ramharack opted to bowl first. The batters of the Barbados team once again fell short as they bowled out for 71 runs in just 29 overs. Asabi Callender became the highest run-scorer, scoring around 28 runs in 68 balls. After her, the only player that scored runs in double figures were Trishan Holder, who scored 15 runs.

Trinidadian spinners showcased their magical performances as Anisa Mohammed became the highest wicket-taker, claiming 3 wickets by giving away only 17 runs. The skipper Ramharack took 2 wickets by giving away only 12 runs in eight overs. Samara Ramnath and medium-pacer Amrita Ramtahal took two wickets each, giving away 20 and 5 runs respectively. Meanwhile, the last wicket fell via the run-out route.

When Trinidad and Tobago women came to bat, it became easy for them to chase the given target, securing victory by 5 wickets. Djenaba Joseph scored 28 runs, while Britney Cooper amassed 17 runs to anchor the successful chase. Both the runs formed a solid partnership of 41 runs leading the team towards successful run-chase.

Following that, the Guyana Women also faced Jamaica Women for the third place play off. The Guyana Women won the match by massive 82 runs, securing the third position in the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup.

CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup

The CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, which began on 24th February and ran through 7th March, 2025. All these matches were played at the three different stadiums of St. Kitts and Nevis. The matches were played between six teams, including Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Guyana, Windward Islands, hosts Leeward Islands and Jamaica.

Shedding light on the tournament, the organizers called it a great opportunity and described it as a huge platform for the players to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques.