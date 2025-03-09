Trinidad and Tobago Women end 8-year drought, win CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup title
Trinidad and Tobago won the toss and Captain Karishma Ramharack opted to bowl first.
9th of March 2025
Trinidad and Tobago Women ended their 8-year drought, securing the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup title, defeating Barbados in the final at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Friday. Trinidadian Women's team claimed the game by five wickets, bowling Barbados out for 76 and chasing it down in just 22 overs.
As per data, Trinidad and Tobago won the toss and Captain Karishma Ramharack opted to bowl first. The batters of the Barbados team once again fell short as they bowled out for 71 runs in just 29 overs. Asabi Callender became the highest run-scorer, scoring around 28 runs in 68 balls. After her, the only player that scored runs in double figures were Trishan Holder, who scored 15 runs.
Trinidadian spinners showcased their magical performances as Anisa Mohammed became the highest wicket-taker, claiming 3 wickets by giving away only 17 runs. The skipper Ramharack took 2 wickets by giving away only 12 runs in eight overs. Samara Ramnath and medium-pacer Amrita Ramtahal took two wickets each, giving away 20 and 5 runs respectively. Meanwhile, the last wicket fell via the run-out route.
When Trinidad and Tobago women came to bat, it became easy for them to chase the given target, securing victory by 5 wickets. Djenaba Joseph scored 28 runs, while Britney Cooper amassed 17 runs to anchor the successful chase. Both the runs formed a solid partnership of 41 runs leading the team towards successful run-chase.
Following that, the Guyana Women also faced Jamaica Women for the third place play off. The Guyana Women won the match by massive 82 runs, securing the third position in the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup.
CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup
The CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, which began on 24th February and ran through 7th March, 2025. All these matches were played at the three different stadiums of St. Kitts and Nevis. The matches were played between six teams, including Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Guyana, Windward Islands, hosts Leeward Islands and Jamaica.
Shedding light on the tournament, the organizers called it a great opportunity and described it as a huge platform for the players to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques.
Latest
- Jamaica’s Keri-Ann Greenwood secures 2nd position in Miss Global Pageant 2025
-
X down for hours: Users lash out at Elon Musk over service failures
-
St. Kitts Music Festival takes over Times Square, highlights Island’s Premier music experience
-
Antigua and Barbuda crowned champions of 53rd Leeward Islands Debating Competition
-
Dominica’s February 2025: A month of progress in Tourism, Energy, and Infrastructure
Related Articles
12th of December 2024
29th of September 2024
31st of August 2021
12th of August 2021
24th of July 2021
7th of April 2021
29th of March 2021