The Countdown to 28 Years Later begins

The follow up to ‘28 Days Later’ and ‘28 Weeks Later’ is in the works with the film ‘28 Years Later’ slated for a release on June 20, 2025. From 28 Days Later accessible on multiple streaming platforms, fans of this series are happily analyzing the recently released 28 Years Later trailer, for clues about […]

The follow up to ‘28 Days Later’ and ‘28 Weeks Later’ is in the works with the film ‘28 Years Later’ slated for a release on June 20, 2025.

From 28 Days Later accessible on multiple streaming platforms, fans of this series are happily analyzing the recently released 28 Years Later trailer, for clues about the following part of the series.

The Movie Trailer: 28 Years Later

At the beginning of the trailer, the familiar tune from the children’s show Teletubbies is played, but the clip is supported by a creepy video.

The trailer then releases into several action scenes filled with such brilliance as Rudyard Kipling’s Boots, one of his poems, was used rhythmically in the background.

Right from the beginning of the trailer, the audience can meet the new cast of 28 Years Later, namely Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

Cillian Murphy: A hidden surprise?

There is much talk about Cillian Murphy and his possible involvement in the concerned sequel, including everyone expecting him as the character Jim from 28 Days Later.

There is still controversy whether it was just a blur or in fact Jim, transformed into a zombie, seen in the trailer behind Comer’s character.

In the credits of 28 Years Later, Murphy is only shown as an executive producer and fans want to know, “Is Cillian Murphy in 28 Years Later?”

Storyline: A brief insight

Thirty years after infection sweeps through an isolated island, a band of survivors on a trip to the mainland experience new terrors.

The slogan ‘Time didn’t heal anything,’ indicates further hazards, such as mutated infections and what one might call a survivalism gone wrong.

As the 28 Years Later movie trailer promotes itself, the films of Danny Boyle and Cillian Murphy enter the list of great pieces of art. As to whether this instilment can overtake the importance of the 28 Days Later, and the 28 Weeks Later films remain to be seen.

June 20, 2024: Mark the date on calendars. The dramatic storytelling for the apocalyptic is to be readdressed by 28 Years Later.