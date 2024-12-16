Guyana and UK strengthen ties amid economic boom

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Guyana last week to build on the bilateral relationship for cooperation in the areas such as climate change adaptation and development of a sustainable economy. The issue that Lammy was seeking to drive home was the transformation of Guyana into an economic giant in varied aspects for its oil […]

The issue that Lammy was seeking to drive home was the transformation of Guyana into an economic giant in varied aspects for its oil and gas endowment.

At the construction site of a maternal and children’s hospital financed by UK Export Finance, Lammy described the benefits of the cooperation.

The construction of the hospital with steel from Yorkshire is a clear example showing how British industries are helping Guyana to grow its economy, at the same time enhancing trade between both countries.

The Foreign Secretary also had a number of meetings with business communities in the region underscoring future business co-operation.

Focusing on infrastructure, energy, and technology sectors, which upgrade Guyana, the UK has clear steps to become a strategic partner for this country.

In addition to have focus on the economic cooperation Lammy also identified the environmental standards. He talked about the UK support for sustainable management of forests in the Amazon, during a visit to Rockstone village.

Being one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, the measures taken by Guyana to defend its rainforests play an important role in the global fight against climate change.

To support this mission, Lammy announced two significant initiatives: the Amazon Regional Fund for the sustainable development with preservation of ecosystems, and the Blue Social Challenge Fund for the protection of marine area and strengthening of coastal communities.

“They as a country and people are not only an economic power, but a role model to the rest of the world regarding sustainable development,” Lammy said.

This visit consolidates the UK-Guyana bilateral relations redefining the economic synergy and ecology as the two countries plan for a progressive economic and environmental-friendly future.