Guyana: 23-year-old ‘Max’ charged with 7-year old Aftab’s murder

The accused was remanded after he appeared in court on charges of murder and attempted murder of the victim and his grandmother.

Guyana: A twenty three year old suspect Shaheed Mohammad also known as ‘Max’ who was held in custody by the police, was formally charged with the murder of the child and attempted murder of his great grandmother.

Shaeed Mohammad reportedly appeared in front of Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonara Magistrate's court on Tuesday to answer the charge.

As the charge is indictable, Mohammad was not required to enter a plea during the proceedings. The case was then adjourned to July 20, 2026 and is expected to return before the court for a report on statements which are gathered by the investigators.

Mohammad of Providence, East Bank Essequibo, is accused of murdering seven-year old Adriel Aftab Mohammad on June 5 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo and attempted murder of child’s seventy year old great-grandmother, Halima Itwari. The child’s death sparked widespread outrage and grief across Guyana, with people demanding for justice.



The charge came just days after police launched an intensive investigation into the death of the child. The charge was laid after police obtained legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to Deputy Commissioner and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, Mohammad was arrested from his residence on June 6, with compelling digital evidence that linked him to the incident. Following the arrest he reportedly confessed to the heinous crime while being questioned on June 7. “Being unable to deny his presence at the crime scene, the suspect confessed to investigators the gruesome details of what he did when he entered the home and thereafter,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum noted.

Post-mortem investigation conducted on Monday revealed that the child died from an incised wound to the neck. Notably, sharp and blunt force injuries were also found on the victim’s body.

Mohammad remains in police custody as the court proceedings are pending and will continue on July 20, 2026.