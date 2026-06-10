Guyana: 23-year-old ‘Max’ charged with 7-year old Aftab’s murder

The accused was remanded after he appeared in court on charges of murder and attempted murder of the victim and his grandmother.

10th of June 2026

Guyana: A twenty three year old suspect Shaheed Mohammad also known as ‘Max’ who was held in custody by the police, was formally charged with the murder of the child and attempted murder of his great grandmother.

Shaeed Mohammad reportedly appeared in front of Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonara Magistrate's court on Tuesday to answer the charge.

As the charge is indictable, Mohammad was not required to enter a plea during the proceedings. The case was then adjourned to July 20, 2026 and is expected to return before the court for a report on statements which are gathered by the investigators.

Mohammad of Providence, East Bank Essequibo, is accused of murdering seven-year old Adriel Aftab Mohammad on June 5 at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo and attempted murder of child’s seventy year old  great-grandmother, Halima Itwari. The child’s death sparked widespread outrage and grief across Guyana, with people demanding for justice.

The charge came just days after police launched an intensive investigation into the death of the child. The charge was laid after police obtained legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

According to Deputy Commissioner and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, Mohammad was arrested from his residence on June 6, with compelling digital evidence that linked him to the incident. Following the arrest he reportedly confessed to the heinous crime while being questioned on June 7. “Being unable to deny his presence at the crime scene, the suspect confessed to investigators the gruesome details of what he did when he entered the home and thereafter,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum noted.

Post-mortem investigation conducted on Monday revealed that the child died from an incised wound to the neck. Notably, sharp and blunt force injuries were also found on the victim’s body. 

Mohammad remains in police custody as the court proceedings are pending and will continue on July 20, 2026.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Olympic double medallist Julien Alfred nominated for Female Track Athlete of Year 2024

Olympic double medallist Julien Alfred nominated for Female Track Athlete of Year 2024

6th of November 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders triumph over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in high-scoring CPL 2024 thriller

Trinbago Knight Riders triumph over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in high-scoring CPL 2024 thriller

1st of September 2024

Women’s West Indies U-19 squad announced for UK tour, preparing for 2025 WC

Women’s West Indies U-19 squad announced for UK tour, preparing for 2025 WC

20th of August 2024

Opening ceremony of 47th CARICOM meeting held successfully, discusses climate change, food security. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Opening ceremony of 47th CARICOM meeting held successfully, discusses climate change, food security

29th of July 2024

Saint Lucia to host 45th Independence Gospel Fest. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Saint Lucia to host 45th Independence Gospel Fest

19th of January 2024

the players of the west Indies are gearing up to face Australia in the test series. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

West Indies to face Australia from 17 to 29 January 2024 for two-test series

4th of January 2024

Bibi Shareema Gopaul was charged under the offense of her own daughter's murder. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Bibi Shareema Gopaul, the murderer of her own daughter, has been released

9th of November 2023

Jamaica all set to expand the Overseas Employment Programme

Jamaica all set to expand the Overseas Employment Programme

20th of July 2021