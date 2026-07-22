PM Drew launches Cardin Home rehabilitation ahead of 100th anniversary

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew visited the Cardin Home facility to witness the commencement of a transformative rehabilitation programme on Tuesday, July 21. The rehabilitation aims to reshape the century-old institution before its 100th anniversary celebrations, which will be held in May 2027.



Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the Cardin Home joined the commencement of the rehabilitation programme.



Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed the commitment of the government to create a modern, safe and dignified environment for the senior citizens and indigent residents of the nation through sustained investment in both the facility’s infrastructure and the quality of care it provides.



The project is being managed by the Public Works Department and labour is being provided by His Majesty’s Prison. The project represents the latest phase of an institutional enhancement programme which is designed to transform the Cardin Home into a modern facility which meets international standards of care.



The Prime Minister said that Cardin Home has served the people tremendously over many years, and it is time for it to get an upgrade. He said that significant investments are being made in order to ensure suitable conditions for the people.



Dr. Drew also expressed appreciation to His Majesty’s Prison for its partnership in order to execute the project and he also reaffirmed the decision of the government to entrust the long-term maintenance of the institution to the skilled workers in the prison service.





“I want to thank His Majesty’s Prison and those who will be undertaking a lot of the work here at the Cardin Home. As I’ve said before, we will turn over the upgrade and maintenance of the Cardin Home to His Majesty’s Prison so that there is never again any major neglect in ensuring that the conditions are optimal for those who would have to come here,” said Dr. Drew.



Director of Health Project and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Jenson Morton, explained that the construction has started with the rehabilitation of the roof on the lower female wing, which is first among four buildings scheduled for upgrades.



He added that all four residential wings including two housing female residents and the other two housing the male residents will undergo extensive rehabilitation over the coming months.



Dr. Morton said that the overall goal of the programme is to make the facility safe and enjoyable for seniors and the indigent residents before the 100th Anniversary of Cardin Home.



He said that not only the physical infrastructure is being upgraded but the quality of care and services available to the residents is also being strengthened.



The areas of rehabilitation include the re-roofing of all residential units, upgradation in plumbing, electrical systems, carpentry, flooring, walls and windows.



Moreover, kitchen, laundry, dining facilities, recreation areas, physical therapy area and sick bay will also be modernised. The property will also be fully re-fenced, enhancements would be made to the security measures and the facility will also receive new furniture and fittings.