Saint Lucia gears up for thriving cruise week with over 25,000 passengers

Saint Lucia is all set for another bustling cruise week, bringing more than 25,000 passengers to the shores of the island in just a week, i.e., from 17th to 23rd March, 2025. The ports of the island will remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel schedule to dock each day in the ongoing week, except 22nd March, 2025.

The busy week at the ports of Saint Lucia began with the arrival of MSC Virtuosa and Emerald Sakara, bringing collectively more than 6000 passengers to the island. Meanwhile, the week will conclude with the berthing of around 5 ships together, bringing more than 5000 passengers.

As per the schedule, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises including the vessels operated by the companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the thorough time-table of the cruise ships and noted that the arrival of 25,000 passengers in just 7 days highlights the growing appeal of the country among international visitors and the major cruise lines.

The tourism authority shed light on the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls of Saint Lucia, aimed at offering plethora of experiences to all the visitors. As per reports, around 18 vessels will dock at the shores of the country in the ongoing week, celebrating the successful cruise season 2024-2025 of Saint Lucia.

Cruise Schedule (17th March – 23rd March, 2025)

17th March, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers)

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

18th March, 2025

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Costa Fascinosa (3780 passengers)

· Wind Surf (310 passengers)

· Ilma (448 passengers)

19th March, 2025

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

20th March, 2025

· Silver Moon (623 passengers)

· Queen Mary 2 (3090 passengers)

· Sea Dream 1 (112 passengers)

· Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

21st March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· The World (200 passengers)

23rd March, 2025

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

· Silver Moon (623 passengers)

· Azamara Journey (694 passengers)

· SeaDream 1 (112 passengers)

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)