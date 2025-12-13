Believe and Shine Talent Show returns to Roseau this Christmas

Cash prizes will be awarded just before Christmas, while participants gain valuable stage experience and public exposure in the festive setting of the Roseau Christmas Village.

Dominica: One of the most anticipated event of the year, Believe and Shine Talent Show, is now accepting entries. It is expected to be one of the main highlights of the Christmas season 2025. The show will take place at Lindo Park in Goodwill, Roseau, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Organizers are inviting people from all age groups to register and take part.

The talent show features a wide range of performance options, including singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, or doing magic. Other creative talents are also being accepted. This event will serve as a platform for all those who wish to display their talents and passion. In addition to the exciting performances, the day will also offer citizens gifts, food, and beverages.

Cash awards will be presented to the winners right before Christmas. This has put the event in the spotlight, especially with young performers and families. In addition, participants will get stage performance experience and public exposure. This Roseau Christmas Village is known for its festive ambiance and holiday decoration.

Registration is limited and the spots are expected to fill quickly. All of the registration information, which includes rules and deadlines, is available on the official event flyer shared by Minister of Housing and Urban Development of Dominica, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, on her official Facebook page. The last submission date for the entries is December 20, 2025.

The Roseau Christmas Village Talent Show is a community affair which takes place over the holiday season. It aims to promote local talent and creativity. The talent show is expected to draw the attention of a large crowd and promises fun, excitement and memorable performances for all.

The Roseau Christmas Village, which opens on December 19, will also feature night markets, kids zone, promotion of local products, and more.

Christmas Village Schedule