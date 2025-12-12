Belize: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of friend after violent argument

Police say the two friends had been drinking at a bar in Maskall Village when an argument in the car escalated, leading Friessen to strangle Villamill with a red wire.

Belize: David Friessen, aged 30, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his friend Alexander Villamill. The incident took place in early February 2024, when Friessen strangled his friend during a violent argument. Originally charged with murder, he admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter which he said was in provocation. His sentencing will take place next week.

Justice Nigel Pilgrim presided over a mitigation plea for Friessen on November 17. The accused’s lawyer, Abibi Moguel of Lynden Jones & Associates, presented a letter from two key witnesses in support of Friessen. As a part of a plea agreement, the Crown proposed a sentence of 13 years in prison which Friessen’s defense accepted. Justice Pilgrim will rule on the Crown’s recommendation on December 17, 2025.

According to police reports, the two friends were drinking at A & East restaurant & Bar in Maskall Village on February 14, 2024. When leaving the place later at night, Friessen agreed to drive and give Villamill a ride home, who was in a state of deep intoxication.

The two got into a heated argument while in the car. Friessen parked the car at a side and forcefully removed his friend as well. When getting out, Villamill brought with him a red wire and attacked Friessen, choking with one hand and hitting him with his second hand.

During investigation, Friessen said that he managed to calm down Villamill and take the red wire away from him. Villamill continued to curse at him as he was walking back toward the car. This frustrated him, leading to another fight between them during which Villamill fell to the ground. He then continued to strangle him with the red wire until he stopped responding.

Later, Friessen confessed to the police that he dumped Villamill’s body to the side of the road as he went back home to sleep and live his life. He was arrested on February 22, 2024, and was legally charged with murder.

Investigations remain ongoing into the case as Justice Pilgrim will deliver his sentence on December 17, 2025.