Delta Airlines resumes direct services between JFK and St Kitts and Nevis

The returning flights, commenced on Saturday, brought 160 enthusiastic passengers who ventured around the island and patronised local businesses.

St Kitts and Nevis marked the resumption of its non-stop flight services, from John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

Emphasising on the return of Delta Airlines from New York to St Kitts and Nevis, the tourism authority said that it outlines the growing demand of St Kitts and Nevis among international travellers.

Warm Welcome

The tourism authority of St Kitts and Nevis gave a warm welcome to all the passengers onboard the returning flight. Passengers were welcomed with lively cultural performances, fostering the rich cultural heritage of the island nation.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism officials, including, the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson and many others.

Passengers onboard the flight explored natural beauty, pristine beaches and the vibrant culture and traditions of the Federation.

Minister Marsha Henderson on new route between St Kitts and the U.S.A

Shedding light on this route, the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson noted that these flight services will establish a direct connection for travellers, offering passengers with an unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

She added that the resumption of the non-stop flight services by Delta Airlines is expected to play a significant role in boosting tourism and trade between both St Kitts and Nevis and the U.S.A.

The Minister further went on to add that the return of services from JFK to St Kitts and Nevis outlines the growing appeal of country as a premier destination for all the travellers.

She added that this route between St Kitts and Nevis and the U.S.A. will not only provide seamless travel options for visitors but will also foster their commitment to strengthening partnerships with major airlines.

Minister Henderson committed to grow relations between St Kitts and Nevis and the U.S.A

Minister Henderson highlighted about the growing demand of the country and said, “We are thrilled to see such strong initial demand.”

She also expressed her desire to welcome more travellers to the country, aiming to offer them with the unique and plethora of experiences that St Kitts and Nevis has to offer.

She added that the resumption of flight services will serve not only as a bridge for passengers but also as a cultural ambassador, aiming to strengthen the friendship between both the nations.

The Minister further asserted that they are committed to offer safe and efficient operations while expanding the flight network. She added that they are making significant efforts with a vision to foster cooperation and improve service quality to meet the needs and demands of passengers in the U.S.A. and St Kitts and Nevis.