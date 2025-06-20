Neglected and Forgotten: Toddler dies in hot truck while father drinks at local bar

20th of June 2025

Florida: Tragedy hit a family in Florida when police arrested a 33 year old father who left his 18-month-old son in a hot truck for over 3 hours while he was out getting a haircut and spending time at a local bar. Also at the time of the arrest, the same Ormond Beach Police Department officer that tried to revive Sebastian at the scene was the one to put father in handcuffs at the time of his arrest.

According to a report from the Volusia Sheriff’s office, the father, identified as Scott Allen Gardner, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect that caused serious injury. 

It is reported that Gardner left his 18 month old son, Sebastian, in the car while he went to Hanky Panky’s Lounge in Ormond Beach post haircut. In the extreme heat of the truck which was left on for hours, Sebastian’s body temperature went up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit which is a fatal level of heat exposure.

Law enforcement reported that Gardner gave out many false stories regarding what transpired that day during the investigation. In the case of Gardner’s arrest, the Ormond Beach Police Department who worked well with the Volusia Sheriff's Office, were able to track him down and in the end arrested him at his mother’s home in Ormond Beach on Thursday.

Netizens took to social media to report on the irresponsible actions of such parents. One of the locals wrote on Facebook, “If he thought about it, it's premeditated, but of course people kill their child at planned parenthood every day so sadly it's a coin toss.”

Ana Allen

