Tourism Boost in Dominica: MV Marella Discovery and Queen Mary II docks, brings 5000 passengers

Dominica received two cruise ships including, MV Marella Discovery and MV Queen Mary II on Friday. Both the vessels berthed at two different ports of the country, bustling it with activities and entertainment.

These cruise ships brought collectively 5000 enthusiastic passengers who ventured around the island and patronized local businesses.

Passengers onboard in both the cruises enjoyed and explored the natural beauty, lush rainforests, pristine beaches and vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

Visitors explored diverse attractions of Dominica

Passengers onboard the vessels embarked on tours to Roseau Market, Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls, Morne Bruce and Wotten Waven. All these locations seemed to be the major attractions for the visitors, immersing them in the diverse offerings of the country.

Roseau Market: The passengers strolled through the vibrant market of Roseau and got an opportunity to experience the local culture, fresh produced goods of local businesses and handcrafted souvenirs.

Emerald Pool: The visitors took a refreshing dip in the enchanting waterfall, surrounded by a lush rainforest of the island nation.

Trafalgar Falls: Passengers onboard the vessels explored the breathtaking twin waterfalls and enjoyed a short hike through tropical flora.

Morne Bruce: Guests enjoyed a panoramic view of the city and captured it from the historical vintage point.

Wotten Waven: Wotten Waven, known for its natural hot sulfur springs and mud pool was also explored by the tourists while enjoying the soothing sounds of nature.

Emphasising on the arrival of passengers, the tourism authority noted that was a great way for them to showcase and promote the diverse offerings of the country.

Tourism Authority delighted with arrival of more than 5000 passengers

The tourism authority of Dominica expressed excitement on the arrival of MV Marella Discovery and MV Queen Mary II. They took to their social media account and said, “Today we are delighted to host the MV Marella Discovery and MV Queen Mary II at our stunning Nature Island.”

They noted that the arrival of thousands of passengers symbolizes boost in the tourism sector and an opportunity for the local businesses to exhibit, sell and promote their locally produced goods.

The authorities asserted that these frequent visit by the vessels also play a significant role in opening doors to several opportunities and partnerships, expanding the presence of Dominica on the international platform.

The tourism authority reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to promote the rich cultural heritage of the nation, enriching and fostering understanding, relation and respect among international visitors.

Dominica welcomed 13,000 visitors by far in a week

The island nation welcomed 8 vessels in the last 5 days, from 23rd to 27th December, 2024, bringing more than 13,000 passengers to the country. Out of 8 cruise ships, 5 of them docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, 2 at Woodbridge Bay Port and 1 at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

The vessels that were docked at the country include, MV Seven Seas Mariner, MV Windsurf, LE Champlain, MV Crystal Serenity, MV Costa Fortuna, MV Celebrity Summit, MV Marella Discovery and MV Queen Mary II.

The authorities are looking forward to welcome more 5000 passengers in the next two days, boosting the tourism sector to greater heights. The vessels that will berth at the shores of the island nation includes, MSC Explora 1, MV Viking Sea, MV Aidaperla and SY Sea Cloud.