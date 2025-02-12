St Kitts and Nevis: Six more athletes qualify for CARIFTA 2025

All these athletes earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the KFC Classic Track Meet, held on 8th February, 2025 at the Nevis Athletic Stadium.

Six athletes from St Kitts and Nevis have achieved seven CARIFTA-qualifying marks at the SKNA KFC Classic Track Meet, scheduled to take place from 19th to 21st April, 2025 in Trinidad. These athletes are all set to represent the Federation at the upcoming edition of CARIFTA Games, scheduled

All these athletes earned their qualification after an impressive performance at the KFC Classic Track Meet, held on 8th February, 2025 at the Nevis Athletic Stadium.

Athletes selected to represent SKN at CARIFTA 2025

The athletes who secured the CARIFTA-qualifying marks include, Jemardh Huggins (Long Jump & High Jump); Tejuan Webbe (U20 110m Hurdles); J’Zhavier Amory (U17 Shot Put); Yudel Wisdom (U20 Shot Put; Josano Henderson (U17 Javelin) and Jaylen Hendrickson (U17 Triple Jump).

The St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association congratulated all the athletes for their qualification at the CARIFTA 2025 and extended them best wishes for their future endeavours. They noted that the achieving of CARIFTA-qualifying marks by the athletes shed light on the unwavering hard work and determination of the players to represent their Federation on an international platform.

The Association further expressed delight, stating that they are committed to organize such meets and competitions in future as well, aiming to provide the athletes a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform.

Minister Samal Duggins extends best wishes

The Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins took to his official Facebook handle, congratulating the athletes for their qualification. He added that such achievement by athletes is a testament to their unwavering commitment, dedication and talent. He acknowledged each athlete for their impressive performances and extended them best wishes for their upcoming tournaments and meets.

Referring them the ‘future of the nation’, he added that the sports department is on fruitful hands, expressing optimism to mark such laurels in the near future as well.

The Minister also extended congratulations to Troy Nisbett and Skyla Connor, the 2-member swim team, who are all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the 38th edition of the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. The championship will be conducted at the National Aquatics Centre, Balmain Couva in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago from 19th to 22nd April, 2025, where all the athletes will be competing in both preliminaries and finals.

Both these athletes also registered history in the last year by becoming the first-ever competitors at the CARIFTA Aquatic Games. Shedding light on both Troy Nisbett and Skyla Connor, Minister Duggins asserted that they are looking forward to return and make an ever-bigger impact on the championship.