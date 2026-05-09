Belize: Man Fined $2,000 for Assaulting Girlfriend Over WhatsApp Message

A Belize City man was fined $2,000 after assaulting his teenage girlfriend over a WhatsApp message, leaving her with visible injuries and prompting a court case.

Belize: A 21-year-old Belize City man was fined $2,000, for assaulting his teenage girlfriend over a WhatsApp message that read “Good morning,” after he appeared before the Belize city’s magistrate's court on Monday, May 4. The man admitted his crime and was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 plus $5 court costs by December 31, 2026.

The man has been identified as Ceedrick Raymond Myles, an employee of Brodies Warehouse and a resident of Thurton Street.

According to police reports, on Monday, Ceedrick appeared before the court of justice for assaulting his teenage girlfriend where he admitted his crime and pleaded guilty to a single charge of harm. Following which the justice ordered him to pay a sufficient amount of fine to the aggrieved party.

The magistrate ordered the man to pay a fine of $2,000 plus $5 court costs by December 31, 2026 and also imposed some restrictions or conditions if the man fails to pay the given amount. “In default, he will serve five months in prison,” the judge stated.

Reportedly, the case stems from the incident that occurred on Saturday, April 25, when the man borrowed his girlfriend’s phone to call his father and saw a popped up “good morning” message on her locked whatsapp chat from another man.

Following which he asked his 19-year-old girlfriend to open the chat and provide a password but she refused so he became violent and started assaulting her. He kicked her to the head and punched her multiple times to her head, back, and face due to which she sustained multiple visible injuries including swelling to her face, which was later confirmed by a medical examination.

On the next day, April 26, the female visited the Gender-Based Violence Unit where she reported the incident to the officer and told them that the delay in filing a complaint happened due to the severity of the swelling on her face after the incident. Reacting to which the officers immediately arrested the accused and presented him before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 4.