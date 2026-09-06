Trinidad and Tobago to see Hot, Hazy Weather with Isolated Showers on Sunday

Trinidad and Tobago: The latest weather forecast shows that Trinidad and Tobago is expected to have sunny weather with showers developing in some parts of the country throughout Sunday, September 6, 2026.



According to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS), the conditions are initially expected to be fair and sunny, followed by partly cloudy weather. Light to moderate showers are expected across parts of the country.



There is also a small probability of having a strong shower in the hilly and western areas of Trinidad during the afternoon. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted to develop in Tobago and eastern Trinidad later in the afternoon and evening.



The main weather concern is the possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms. TTMS warned that there is a chance of gusty winds resulting from heavy rainfall, which might cause flooding on streets in flood-prone high risk areas. Motorsists and residents in affected areas are being advised to stay prepared for sudden changes in conditions.



Moreover, the Northern Leeward Islands will be having showers in various areas during the afternoon and evening periods. There may even be a heavy downpour along with storms.



The temperature in both the islands will remain hot. For Piarco, it is expected to reach 34°C while it will be 32°C in Crown Point. September is one of the hottest and most stormy months in Trinidad and Tobago as the country is still in its wet season, which runs from June to December.



Marine conditions are expected to be slight to moderate. The waves will be up to 1.5 meters in the open seas and less than 1 meter in sheltered waters. Seas may become choppy near showers.



The most recent weather forecast shows that there is no sign of a tropical cyclone forming in Trinidad and Tobago until September 7. It is advised that people keep track of the weather forecasts issued by the Met Service.