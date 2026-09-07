Dominica unveils contestants for 2026 Miss and Madam Wob Dwiyet pageants

Ten women from communities across Dominica will compete in the national pageants, which will highlight traditional dress, cultural heritage, talent and community involvement.

Dominica: Ten women from communities across Dominica will compete to win the National Miss Wob Dwiyet and the National Madam Wob Dwiyet titles. The two pageants will showcase local culture, traditional costumes, talents, and community activities.

The National Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant will take place on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:00 pm. It will feature five contestants, aged between 18 and 30, competing for the title of the current queen, ZebadiJah Maxwell.

The National Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026. In this pageant, seven women will display their talent, cultural heritage, and values through the traditional wear known as Wob Dwiyet.

Both the pageants will be organized by the Division of Culture, in collaboration with the National Cultural Council and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development.

These competitions form part of the Independence and Creole Celebrations of Dominica in the month of October. It focuses on the culture, heritage, and traditional customs of the people of the island.

National Miss Wob Dwiyet contestants

Five contestants who are competing for the title of National Miss Wob Dwiyet are:

Addisa Jno Baptiste (South-Western)

Deniscia Laurent (Petite Soufrière)

Sonelle Casimir (Portsmouth)

Samantha Bazil (Wesley)

Ta-donna Cornelius (Portsmouth)

National Madam Wob Dwiyet contestants

The participants of the National Madam Wob Dwiyet pageant include:

Martha Dangleben (Grand Bay)

Hazel-Ann Anthony (Mahaut)

Edmay Titre (Good Hope and San Sauveur)

Simonne Joseph-Toussaint (Portsmouth)

Gloria Merrifield (Grand Bay)

Cynthia Talbert (Pichelin)

Carol Jno Jules (Imperial Road and Goodwill)

These two pageants provide a national platform to different generations of Dominican women, with the Wob Dwiyet being at the center of all these festivities.

This traditional outfit is part of the identity of the people of Dominican culture, as it is worn during national and Creole festivities. The pageants build on that tradition by combining the costume with various aspects such as talent, culture, achievements, and community involvement.