PM Skerrit hands over 11 climate resilient homes in Canefield East

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government will continue expanding affordable, climate-resilient housing, with 215 homes and apartment units set for handover across nine communities.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has reaffirmed his support for the housing programme, saying that every Dominican family deserves a safe and good place to call home.

Speaking at the Canefield East Home handover ceremony on Friday, PM Skerrit said that his commitment towards housing is not limited to the political aspect only. He believes that there is a Christian and Biblical obligation to assist those who are in tough situations.

The Prime Minister added that the Canefield East project was supposed to consist of 70 houses. However, housing problems and squatters made it difficult to construct the houses. He said that the Ministry for Housing has been instructed to begin construction of the remaining six homes immediately.

PM Skerrit also congratulated the 11 beneficiary families that received the keys to their new homes and called it “a day of happiness.” He said, “they're receiving security, comfort, and peace of mind. They are receiving a place that they can finally call their own.”

He also stated that the beneficiaries would receive certificates of titles for their houses in the near future. PM Skerrit described the moment of opening the front door and saying “This is mine” as a special feeling for families waiting for a home.

The Prime Minister of Dominica further noted that the government will hand over 215 homes and apartments to 9 communities in the upcoming weeks. All these families will have the opportunity to move into safer, modern, and climate-resilient homes.

Dr. Skerrit referred to a house as “a basic need” that provides families with respect and stability for children. He also spoke about families dealing with leaking roofs, rent payments, and overcrowded homes.

He said that not every family can qualify for a mortgage and some people will never have that ability despite working hard. PM Skerrit also refused to leave any family behind. He said that the government’s policy is to lift people up and that they must stand with people “not only in words but in deeds and actions.”

Prime Minister Skerrit said that the government will continue its housing efforts to help more families across Dominica have a safe and comfortable home.