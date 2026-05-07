Jamaica: Minister of religion charged after alleged US$12,000 truck fraud case

A 57-year-old minister of religion in St Catherine has been charged with fraudulent conversion after a complainant alleged he paid over US$12,000 for a truck that was never delivered or refunded.

Jamaica: A 57-year-old minister of religion was arrested and charged on Monday, May 4, after a man accused him of taking more than US$12,000 for a motor truck that was never delivered and for which the money was never refunded. The man has been charged with fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of goods and services on the contracted date.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Sean Green, minister of religion from St Catherine and a resident of Oakwood Terrace, Wedgewood Gardens in Spanish Town.

According to police reports from the Spanish Town police, the suspect has an accusation of taking a large amount of money, for a 2010 Isuzu motor truck, which was to have been handed over in November 2025 to the complaint.

But the vehicle was never delivered nor the complaint was refunded following which the buyer filed a police complaint which led to the arrest and charges of Sean Green.

Investigators from the Spanish Town Police allege that following the report, the man was arrested on Monday, and was taken to Spanish Town police station where he was interrogated and was later charged with Fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of goods and services on the contracted date.

The officers also scheduled his date of hearing as he will be presented before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, May 19, where the justice will run the proceedings. Until his date of appearance, he will be detained in a police station.

The incident has reminded the people of being careful before ordering something or giving full or large amounts of money to someone. People of Jamaica took to social media platforms to express their concern over growing fraud in the nation as one of the users Winniefred Evans commented “Sheep in wolf clothing and this a pastor doing. shameful.”

Some others commented, “That’s why I believe the people. First they lure you and then cheat you. People I suggest you not to believe anyone easily even if they are pastors or some others.”