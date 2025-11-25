Caretaker fined $1,000 for abusive language toward Police during family dispute in Belize

The incident occurred on November 20, 2025, when police responded to a domestic dispute at Moody's mother's home, where he used profane language toward officers.

Belize: A 25-year old caretaker from Bermudian Landing received a fine of $1000 for use of abusive language toward a police officer in the midst of a family dispute. Mark Arnold Moody appeared before the Senior Magistrate in Court #2 on Monday, November 24, 2025 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The incident took place on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Police responded to Moody’s mother’s home after a report was filed for domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police said that Moody was very worked up and used profane language towards them. Moody continuously said “F -- k, I done tell you. You can’t tell me what to do” which annoyed the officer on duty.

According to the police report, the officers from the Bermudian Landing Police Station visited Moody’s residence at around 7:00 pm, after receiving the report and saw his mother talking to a neighbour. After seeing the officers, Moody’s mother went to them and told them that her son threatened to kill her.

Police officers on scene tried talking to Moody, who responded rudely and said that his mother was lying, while also using the word “F_ _k.” He later saw his mother and told her that she should be the one who dies.

After ignoring the officers continuous warning to not use abusive language, Moody was arrested and charged for using obscene language.

In the court, Moody admitted to using such language but denied that he threatened his mother. He told the court that at that time, he was frustrated and also dealing with personal issues. Moody asked for a plea of mitigation and said that he will pay the fine.

The Senior Magistrate looked at the serious nature of the issue and also took into account that this was Moody’s first time showcasing such behavior. She began with a $1,500 fine, which she reduced by $100 for his clean record. However, due to the disrespect shown toward the officer, she added $100 to the fine. Moody also received a $500 break for pleading guilty early, which brought the total fine to $1,000.

Moody has to pay the fine until February 27, 2026, after which he will be sentenced to 8 months in jail.