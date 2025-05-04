Voyager Station: World’s First Space Hotel to open in 2027

Voyager Station, developed by Above Space, will simulate lunar gravity and feature extraordinary amenities in the world’s first space hotel.

The World’s first space hotel, Voyager Station is all set to open in 2027, offering a unique combination of luxury and space exploration. The construction of the station is expected to commence in 2026. The bookings are also open for the guests who are ready to experience the venture into space tourism.

This rotating station developed by Above Space (formerly Orbital Assembly Corporation), will simulate lunar gravity and offer out-of-this-world amenities. The orbital gateway is expected to host around 400 guests with upscale amenities like a bar, cinema, spa, and gym, all while providing a surprisingly familiar comfort through its artificial gravity.

The space hotel is tailored for the ultra-wealthy adventurer. It will offer the guests cutting-edge space technology with down-to-earth ease. Shedding light on the Voyager Station, the Engineering and Science authorities expressed delight at turning their idea of commercial space tourism a reality. They also mentioned significant challenges to be faced by the hotel, including funding, technological advancements, and regulatory approvals.

They further aimed at tackling all these challenges successfully in order to redefine travel and hospitality. They said that the Voyager Station will open the way for a new era of space tourism.

What guests can expect at Voyager Station?

The guests can expect diverse facilities at Voyager Station, including

· Luxury Accommodations – The guests will stay in spacious, soundproofed pods featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of Earth's curvature.

· Unparalleled Amenities – The station will also feature a gourmet restaurant serving molecular cuisine adapted for partial gravity, a full-service spa offering zero-g massage therapies, and the first orbital cinema showing space-themed classics.

· Unique Experiences – The guests will be offered with unique experiences, from guided spacewalks to zero-g sports in dedicated modules, every activity will play a significant role in maximizing the space environment for all the guests.

· Climate-Controlled Environment - The guests will also be offered advanced systems, maintaining perfect 72°F temperature and 40% humidity, ensuring a climate-controlled and comfortable environment for all.