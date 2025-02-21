SpaceX Falcon 9 makes historic landing in the Bahamas

The SpaceX Falcon 9 has officially touched down in Bahamian waters, marking a significant historic milestone for the country in space tourism and technology. With the landing of Falcon 9, Bahamas became the first international destination in the world to host the rocket landing of SpaceX.

The landing of the Falcon 9 marks the first orbital flight of at least 20 scheduled rocket landings for this year. As per the details, the SpaceX Falcon 9 left Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, landing on autonomous drone ship in the Exumas, marking the first rocket ever to touch down in international waters.

PM Davis calls SpaceX Falcon 9 landing, a new chapter for Bahamas

The Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis watched the landing of the Falcon 9 from the Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina. He was accompanied by other officials.

He added that the landing of the rocket marks the beginning of a new chapter for the country. He also mentioned about hosting at least 20 scheduled rocket landings in collaboration with SpaceX. He added that this collaboration with SpaceX promises not only 19 more landings but also an opportunity to attract space enthusiasts, creating jobs in the technology and tourism sectors, and new investments.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about its partnership between the Government of the Bahamas and the Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut, Aisha Bowe. He added that through this collaboration, they aimed at expanding their role in the global space industry with a vision to inspire the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Launch of Falcon 9 marks new era of Innovation

The landing of Falcon 9 in the Bahamas marks a new era of innovation for the country. The Deputy Prime Minister said that they are shaping the Bahamian future, strengthening science and technology education. He added that this event is a testament to their commitment and dedication to inspiring next generation and motivating them to participate in technological advancements. This landing will also enhance the appeal of the Bahamas as a premier destination for space tourists, which will play a major role in boosting local economies.