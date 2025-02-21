SpaceX Falcon 9 makes historic landing in the Bahamas

The Falcon 9 landing marks the first of 20 scheduled rocket landings for this year.

21st of February 2025

The SpaceX Falcon 9 has officially touched down in Bahamian waters, marking a significant historic milestone for the country in space tourism and technology. With the landing of Falcon 9, Bahamas became the first international destination in the world to host the rocket landing of SpaceX.

The landing of the Falcon 9 marks the first orbital flight of at least 20 scheduled rocket landings for this year. As per the details, the SpaceX Falcon 9 left Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, landing on autonomous drone ship in the Exumas, marking the first rocket ever to touch down in international waters.

PM Davis calls SpaceX Falcon 9 landing, a new chapter for Bahamas

The Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis watched the landing of the Falcon 9 from the Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina. He was accompanied by other officials. 

He added that the landing of the rocket marks the beginning of a new chapter for the country. He also mentioned about hosting at least 20 scheduled rocket landings in collaboration with SpaceX. He added that this collaboration with SpaceX promises not only 19 more landings but also an opportunity to attract space enthusiasts, creating jobs in the technology and tourism sectors, and new investments.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about its partnership between the Government of the Bahamas and the Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut, Aisha Bowe. He added that through this collaboration, they aimed at expanding their role in the global space industry with a vision to inspire the next generation of Bahamian scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Launch of Falcon 9 marks new era of Innovation 

The landing of Falcon 9 in the Bahamas marks a new era of innovation for the country. The Deputy Prime Minister said that they are shaping the Bahamian future, strengthening science and technology education. He added that this event is a testament to their commitment and dedication to inspiring next generation and motivating them to participate in technological advancements. This landing will also enhance the appeal of the Bahamas as a premier destination for space tourists, which will play a major role in boosting local economies.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Tranquility Bay Hotel to be demolished, aiming to construct Nikki Bech Project. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Antigua: Tranquility Bay Hotel to be demolished, aiming to construct Nikki Beach Project

25th of July 2024

St Kitts and Nevis to witness rough weather, ministries announce closure || Picture Courtesy: SKN Tourism Authority (Facebook)

St Kitts and Nevis to witness rough weather, ministries announce closure

7th of April 2023

Saint Lucia: Booking Made Easy Travel introduces features of new Zoëtry Marigot Bay

Saint Lucia: Booking Made Easy Travel introduces features of new Zoëtry Marigot Bay

19th of December 2022

St Kitts and Nevis delegation, led by PM Dr Terrance Drew to attend 77th session of UNGA

St Kitts and Nevis delegation, led by PM Dr Terrance Drew, to attend 77th session of UNGA

21st of September 2022

HMJS Alexander Bustamante ship added to JDF fleet.

HMJS Alexander Bustamante ship commissioned in Jamaica

1st of January 2022

St Kitts and Nevis reports 546 active COVID-19 cases

St Kitts and Nevis reports 546 active COVID-19 cases

6th of September 2021

Barbados receives 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX

Barbados receives 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX

12th of May 2021

New Jamaican strategy to ensure equal land rights: PM Holness

New Jamaican strategy to ensure equal land rights: PM Holness

16th of January 2021