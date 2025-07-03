Ferry capsizes off Bali Coast: 4 Dead, Dozens missing after Vessel sinks in Rough Waters

Bali: Last night the routine passage for many, the coast of Bali, turned to a disaster when a ferry carrying 65 passengers to an Indonesian resort Island turned down nearby the Bali Strait. According to the official reports, at least 4 people are confirmed to be dead while dozens are still missing.

The ill-fated vessel, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya left the port of Ketapang in East Java before midnight and was on its way to Gilimanuk in Bali. Within 25 minutes of its departure, the ferry began to list in rough waters. At first, it was reported that communication was lost which was soon followed by the ferry’s capsizing. Survivors reported chaos as people scrambled in the dark, waves breaking over the deck, and vehicles moving below.

Notably, Indonesia’s ferry services are the base which connects together its 17,000 islands. The ferry disasters, which are not uncommon, are often caused due to lack of safety standards, overpopulation of ships, and rough weather. Authorities report that while they focus on rescue efforts, an investigation into what caused the ship to go down will follow soon.

Search Operations and Police Investigations

According to sources, there were 65 people on board including 53 passengers and 12 crew members along with 22 vehicles. Notably, 23 to 29 individuals were rescued by emergency services, with some of them being pulled from the water unconscious after drifting for hours.

“KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya … sank about 25 minutes after weighing anchor,” said the agency operating the boat. Although the real reason of what might have caused the incident remains unclear, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya later revealed that it was due to “bad weather”.

President Subianto calls for immediate national response

President Prabowo Subianto, who was on a trip to Saudi Arabia, has ordered an immediate national emergency response. Relatives of these missing individuals have gathered at the port to hear the news of survival of their loved ones as the rescue operations continue.

Nine boats, which included two inflatable boats and two tugboats, were dispatched to the area in the search of the missing people. However, rescue efforts are at a standstill due to rough seas, with waves up to 2 meters high and strong winds.