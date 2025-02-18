Grenada reviews UN Country Implementation Plan 2024 for future action

Authorities and other officials of Grenada have scrutinized the country’s United Nations (UN) Country Implementation Plan (CIP) 2024 last week, to decide on the way forward for 2025 and beyond. The review session, which featured government officials and representatives of the UN, international funding agencies and local stakeholders from various sectors, took place at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex in St. George’s.

A UN CIP outlines how a country will work with the international body to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs). They include goals such as eradicating poverty, protecting human rights, and preserving the planet.

The two-year specific developmental initiative highlights tailor-made programmes for countries. It also identifies gaps within the SDGs and finds ways to achieve them with a focus on improving transparency. The 2024 CIP worked towards three goals – environmental sustainability, human and social development and building a competitive economy with supporting climate and disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Merina Jessamy, permanent secretary (PS) in the Ministry for Economic Development and Planning, said benefits under the CIP initiative mark a significant step towards the tri-island state’s thrust to develop and diversify its sectors.

“There are agencies, community-based organizations and ministries that receive training and capacity building to implement the projects. I hope that they speak about the successful implementation and implementation rate of some of these programmes,” Jessamy said at the review meeting.





“We use the plan to strengthen data collection. Working with UN women made for us a difference in terms of data collection for specific items and so we want to address marginalization and discrimination issues that are arising in the social sector. It also allows us to support policy review and amendment of legislation where necessary,” Jessamy, who is also the PS to Grenada’s Central Statistical Office, added.

The official also underscored the importance of mobilizing funds for the projects under the CIP. In 2024, funding to the tune of US $10.1 million was approved for Grenada. However, more needs to be done to fulfil the goals and achieve sustainability.

Ensuring nobody is left behind

Jessamy also emphasized the inclusiveness of the project saying proposed actions under the programme are aligned with policies of both the UN and Grenada to ensure nobody is left behind. She said a cross-cutting approach to projects is undertaken, therefore to address issues and challenges in various sectors.

The official also said that the isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique have also been included in previous meetings, particularly after the specific challenges they faced because of Hurricane Beryl and have requirements to meet.

UN official speaks

Kenroy Roach, Head of Office, UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, UN Barbados and EC Multi-Country Office, said it is important to review how each vulnerable group benefitted in 2024 to make improvements for 2025 so that not a single person is ignored. He also praised Grenada on its progress made so far in achieving the SDGs.

“Reviews we are undertaking today is a joint exploration of progress to date in delivering on the SDGs. We know that no country is on track to achieve the SDGs. So, I hope as we review our achievements but also shortcomings, we can identify opportunities and entry points to support Grenada in its quest to accelerate the SDGs,” he said.

“For a region like the Caribbean achieving the SDGs and the ambition of the recently adopted Antigua and Barbuda agenda for the SIDS (Small Island Developing States), the new 10-year agenda, and plan of action is crucial to building resilience. even as Grenada turns its attention to post Hurricane Beryl recovery, we must keep in mind that the ultimate mission is to achieve durable and sustainable resilience.

“The UN stands not only to intensify its support for SDG acceleration but also to assist the government’s efforts to revise and submit its nationally determined contributions,” he added, stressing the well-being of the vulnerable sections of the population such as women and children in poverty, elderly, migrants, people with disabilities, among others.

Nearly half of Grenada’s funding dedicated to climate resilience

In 2024, forty-eight per cent of Grenada’s funding was directed towards building climate resilience and 38 per cent towards economic resilience, mainly because of Hurricane Beryl that devastated large parts of Grenada in July last year.

Feona Sandy, UN Country Coordinator Officer for Grenada, said some of the key areas which were addressed in the 2024-25 CIP are economic resilience, making businesses more competitive, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, putting people first including those with disabilities. Emphasis was also put on how to make Grenada strong against disasters and what institutional-strengthening initiatives are required to achieve a peaceful, fair and just society.

The development of CIP is part of the UN’s plan to serve the SIDS better. It is specifically aimed at addressing vulnerabilities and upscaling the United Nations Development System (UNDS) contribution to the island-state in the framework of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) Pathway and the SDGs.