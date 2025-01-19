Low ticket sales amid Trinidad’s SOE lead to BahamasAir cancelling carnival flights

BahamasAir cited the recent State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, prompted by rising violence and crime, as a key factor contributing to the low ticket sales to the island.

BahamasAir has announced the cancellation of its flight services between Nassau and Port of Spain, following the low-ticket sales due to the ongoing State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago. The flights that were initially scheduled to operate from 27th February to 7th March, 2025, coinciding with the annual Carnival celebrations have been affected due to SOE.

Shedding light on the cancellation of the services, the BahamasAir noted that the recent implementation of State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, due to the increasing violence and crime is one of the major reasons behind the low-ticket sales to the island. The BahamasAir added that the sale of the tickets has failed to meet the certain requirements to sustain the route, attributing the ongoing State of Emergency for the significant impact on the demand and confidence among travellers.

BahamasAir, a national carrier, known for offering seasonal flights to various destinations, added that they have always remained committed to supporting the route between Nassau and Port of Spain for Carnival. However, this year, the services will not proceed as planned due to the recent declaration of a state of emergency.

The airline has therefore, expressed optimism for improvement in the situation of Trinidad and Tobago and ensured to reinstate the route between Nassau and Port of Spain, once the country stabilizes and demand increases. The airline also shed light on their commitment to supporting events and Carnival, making it easier and accessible for citizens to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

BahamasAir to provide refunds to affected passengers

While apologizing the customers, the airline ensured to refund those who have affected by the cancellation of the flight operations. Shedding light on it, the airline said that the passengers who have already purchased tickets will directly be contacted by BahamasAir’s customer service team.

The airline has ensured to arrange full refunds by offering an alternative travel option. Along with that, the BahamasAir has also apologized for an inconvenience caused due to the cancellation of the flight services and extended gratitude to the airline for the understanding of their customers.

The airline has also ensured to reply to all the queries of all the affected passengers, therefore, has encouraged them to contact BahamasAir’s customer service at 1-242-702-4140 or its official website.

Increasing rate in violence leads to State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago has declared a state of emergency following a massive surge in violence that brought 2024’s murder tally to 623 in a population of 1.5 million, making it one of the most violent nations in the Caribbean. The Government has also recently taken a three-month extension to the SOE.

As earlier, the State of Emergency was implemented for a period of 15 days, initially, but the Government passed the motion for extension, aiming to control the increasing crime activity in the nation. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago aimed at making all the continuous efforts to address the criminal activity and therefore asked for more period of time.