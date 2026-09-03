Eighteen Jamaicans Qualify for Diamond League Final in Brussels

Jamaica: Eighteen athletes from Jamaica will be taking part in the Wanda Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium from September 4 to 5.



The two-day competition will have top-ranked athletes from the 14-event Diamond League series of the season with Jamaica being represented in the sprints, hurdles, and jumps events.



World Champion Oblique Seville will lead the male athletes squad having topped the regular season rankings in the 100m race. Jordan Scott is the leading qualifier for the men’s triple jump event, while Orlando Bennett will compete in the 110m hurdles event.



Hibbert will be joining Scott in the triple jump event, with Romaine Beckford in the high jump, and Roje Stona in the discus throw events. Campbell Rajindra qualified for the shot put with a throw of 22.22m in Zurich.



Tajay Gayle and Wayne Pinnock will join the men’s long jump. Gayle got second place in Zurich with a distance of 8.43m, whereas Pinnock was third with 8.33m.



In the women’s events, Nickisha Pryce and Stacey-Ann Williams will compete in the 400m race. Tina Clayton and Jonielle Smith qualified for 100m, while Megan Simmonds will participate in the 100m hurdles.



Rushell Clayton secured her place in the 400m hurdles after finishing third in Zurich in 53.17 seconds. Ackelia Smith has qualified for the triple jump event, with Danniel Thomas-Dodd competing in shot put. Lamara Distin has also qualified in the high jump by clearing 1.96m in Zurich.



Shericka Jackson also reached the finals for the women’s 200m race but withdrew due to an injury.



The Brussels final will have 32 events across the two days and will bring the Diamond League season to a close.