Barbados: Man dies after fatal stabbing during altercation on Fairchild Street

Barbados: A man died after he was stabbed during an altercation near the Vendors Market on Fairchild Street, St Michael. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.



The Barbados Police Force was informed of the stabbing on the morning September 2, 2026, at approximately 9:00 am. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an argument involving several people, resulting in one of them being stabbed.



The victim was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital using a public service vehicle. He later died in the medical facility due to his injuries.



Police have detained one person of interest to help them with their investigation. The circumstances that led to the altercation remain under investigation.



“Preliminary investigations have shown that there was an altercation involving some males and as result one male received stab wounds. He was transported in a public service vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A person of interest is assisting police with the investigation,” shared the police force via an official press release on Facebook.



have requested the general public to provide any information they may have related the incident to Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or Criminal Investigations Department Central at 430-7189/430-7190.



They also assured the public that any information received will be kept completely confidential.



The locals are now expressing their sympathies for the victim via social media. One user commented, “What is the reason for the increase in these murders? The police should be more strict with the people responsible. Hope the man’s family remain safe. RIP the deceased.”



Another person stated, “I am hoping that this man who got murdered wasn’t involved in any illegal activities and that his family members remain safe and strong. Police should catch the killer as soon as possible to give some justice to the dead man and his family.”