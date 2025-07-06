Saba Festival 2025 Brings a Colorful Caribbean Celebration from July 28 to August 3

Saba Festival 2025 is set to return from July 28 to August 3, 2025 bringing vibrant color, culture, and community spirit to the Caribbean. This festival is held on the small but beautiful Dutch Caribbean island of Saba - also known as “The Unspoiled Queen.” The annual festival is a week-long celebration of joy filled with music, parades and the flavor of the local culture.

Despite being small at only five square miles in area, Saba offers a large celebration in terms of carnival spirit. In Windwardside, the heart of the festivities, the island's main street turns into a lively stage for nightly street parades, soca music, and open air concerts. Mas bands in colorful costumes, spirited dance troupes, and DJs playing infectious rhythms bring an energy of authentic Caribbean feel to the festival.

Main highlights of Saba Festival

Notably, one of the festival’s main highlights is the “J’ouvert Morning Jump-Up,” which takes place before dawn. During the parade, the island comes alive with high energy music and parades of revellers painted in color. Moreover, early in the morning, locals and tourists are seen in the streets participating in the tradition of dancing through the village as the island awakens to the sound of the Caribbean drums.

What sets Saba Festival apart is its warm and inclusive atmosphere. Unlike large regional carnivals, this festival has a very personal feel which allows visitors to easily engage with the local community, share the fun and experience true island culture.

Saba Festival - Schedule 2025

Monday, July 28 - Opening Night “Lighted” (Jump Up)

Tuesday, July 29 - Bouyon Tun Ova (Boss Ent)

Wednesday, July 30 - Jr. & Sr. Calypso & Roadmarch Competition (Elements of Saba)

Thursday, July 31 - Big Jam 2K25

Friday, August 1 - Flag Fest (P&D Production)

Saturday, August 2 - Jouvert and Grand Parade

Sunday, August 3 - Last Lap Parade & Burning of King Momo

A culinary experience

The festival is full of pleasant surprises, as the people of Saba open their homes to guests to try their hand-made fried johnny cakes at the town square. Also, food is at the heart of the festival, with street vendors serving delicious Dutch-Caribbean fusion dishes that tell the story of the island’s diverse culture. Grilled meats, fresh seafood and sweet local pastries fill the air with mouth-watering aromas.