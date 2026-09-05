Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred wins 200m at 2026 Diamond League Ffinal

Julien Alfred clocked 21.79 seconds in Brussels to win the women’s 200m, securing her third Diamond League Final title and first in the event.

Saint Lucia: Olympic Champion Julien Alfred won the women's 200m in Brussels on Friday. It was her third consecutive Wanda Diamond League title.

Alfred clocked 21.79 seconds with a legal tailwind of 0.1 metres per second. Kayla White of the United States finished second in 22.00. Third place was taken by Britain’s Amy Hunt in a season-best 22.16.

The victory came on the opening night of 50th Memorial Van Damme. It is the 2026 Wanda Diamond League Final, held over two days at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The Saint Lucia Sprinter started from Lane 6 with a reaction time of 0.166 seconds. White made a stronger start, reaching the half-way point in 11.18 seconds. Hunt followed in 11.24, while Alfred recorded 11.25.

However, this race changed after the bend. Alfred’s speed endurance allowed her to close the gap and move ahead of White around the 160m mark. She then pulled away over the final 40 metres to win by 0.21 seconds.

The Brussels win adds another major title to Alfred’s growing record. She won the Diamond League 100m title in 2024 and 2025. Her 2026 victory in the 200m gave her third successive Diamond League Final victories in two sprint events.

World Athletics lists her as a three-time Diamond League Final winner. It is also Alfred’s first Diamond League Final win in the 200m.

Alfred's current 2026 season has been going strong. She set a Saint Lucian record of 21.51 seconds in Monaco on July 10. The sprinter set another national record in the 100m with 10.70 seconds in Zurich on August 27. Both times being her personal bests.

Her next target is the 100m at the Ultimate Championship by World Athletics in Budapest next week. As the Olympic 100m champion, she has already qualified for the event.