Burna Boy drops ‘Sweet Love’; breaks streaming records on debut day

Grammy Award Winning artist Burna Boy is back with a chartbuster hit, ‘Sweet Love,’ which has been breaking records for the biggest debut streaming day for a reggae son, since its release. The ‘Sweet Love’ produced by Major Seven offered a glimpse of the artist into a different side of the Afrofusion giant. This song showcases Burna Boy’s vocal charisma and a beautiful blend of global influences with melodic pop sensibility.

Notably, Sweet Love is a reggae-tinged balled that deepens the emotional spectrum of his forthcoming eighth studio album, ‘No Sign of Weakness.’ This new released song, ‘Sweet Love’ would help the artist in positioning his forthcoming albums as one of the most emotionally layered projects of Burna Boy.

What is Burna Boy’s new song ‘Sweet Love’ all about?

Burna Boy’s new song, Sweet Love, brings a slower groove and lyrics. This track is all about showing up for someone completely. This song brings about wanting to protect the one he loves, get it right, and be there for their love in all the respective ways, be it, emotionally, physically and everything in between. Burna Boy, through his song is promising the kind of the personality that stays consistent and real.

Fans enjoyed Sweet Love

The fans of Burna Boy enjoyed Sweet Love and described it as the greatest hit of the artist. They took to their social media accounts and appreciated Burna Boy for showcasing his versatility and talent. As an individual wrote, “A new Burna Boy reggae album could revive the genre on the global stage, especially coming from Africa, a poetic full circle, considering reggae's African spiritual roots.”

“Songs like these showcases not just his versatility but also his growing influence in the music industry,” wrote another user. One user said, “Now you have nothing to prove to anyone that you are the best African artist that ever produced and you are the real 001 with original bundles of talent.”