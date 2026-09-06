TTPS seizes firearm, ammunition and drugs in North Central operations

Trinidad and Tobago: Police in Trinidad and Tobago seized a suspected gun, six pieces of ammunition, cannabis, and cocaine in intelligence-based operations in the North Central Division. Two individuals were also arrested and four Fixed Penalty Notices were served in operations carried out on September 3 and 4.



Operation one was conducted in the Monte Grande area of Tunapuna on Thursday night. The officers carrying out the search along the river bank, near O'Keiffe Street, came across a black plastic bag hidden under galvanize and bamboo leaves.



“During a Roving Road Check Operation conducted between 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday 3rd September, officers were conducting mobile patrols in the Monte Grande, Tunapuna area when they received intelligence regarding men allegedly armed with firearms along the riverbank,” said TTPS via a press release on Facebook.





Inside the black plastic bag, there was a metallic silver object that looked like a .22 revolver with a wooden handle. Six objects resembling .22 ammunition were also found.



According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, several vehicles and individuals were checked during the operation. No other illegal items were recovered. Officers issued four Fixed Penalty Notices on traffic violations, which include two traffic signs, driving with a handheld device, and driving without insurance.



A second operation was carried out at four residences in the western area of the North Central Division early Friday morning. During these searches, the officers seized 884 grams of cannabis from one house in Monte Grande, Tunapuna.



A 41-year-old man was arrested for possession of cannabis. Another 19-year-old from the same address was also taken into custody. The police claimed that 6.7 grams of cocaine was found during these searches.



The operations were conducted by the North Central Division Task Force - West with assistance from other police departments including the K9 Unit. They were led by Senior Superintendent Gift and Superintendent Jaikaran, coordinated by Assistant Superintendent Bharath, Insp. Ramdial and Sgt. Titre, with direct supervision by Cpl. Persad.



Police said that further investigations into the firearm and ammunition seizure are still ongoing.