Belize: Ex-employee of Fort George Hotel & Spa charged for stealing over $125,000

Belize: A former employee of Fort George Hotel & Spa is out on bail after she was charged with the theft of over $125,000 from the company. The woman is identified as 39-year old Alicia Yvonne McKenzie of Rivas Estate in Dangriga. She appeared in Court #2 on Monday morning, December 8, 2025. She was legally arrested for one charge of theft. The charge is related to several online fraud payments which she received in her personal bank account.

According to police reports, the theft, which took place between April 8 and August 15, 2025, had McKenzie allegedly use an online vendor payment system to put $125,721.72 from the company into her own account. Also, it appeared that the payments were going to different vendor names. After investigation, it was found that all the money went into the same Belize Bank account, which belonged to McKenzie.

McKenzie entered no plea in court. She was given a bail of $10,000, plus two sureties of $5,000 each. She met the bail terms. A condition of her release included that she must hand over all travel documents she had. She turned in her passport before her release.

Police believe that the theft was uncovered when the Financial Controller of the Fort George Hotel & Spa took note of a strange pattern in vendor payments. He looked into it and found that several payments were going to the same account. The report was made with the police on September 1, 2025, which led to McKenzie’s arrest.

McKenzie is scheduled to reappear in the court on February 12, 2026. The investigations remain open, as police continue to look more into the company’s financial reports. The hotel has not yet released a press release on this matter but staff report they wish for this to end soon.