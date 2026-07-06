PM Pierre takes CARICOM helm, urges region to 'Move From Communiqués to Results'

Saint Lucia: The 51st Regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is currently underway at Gros Islet, St. Lucia, and will continue till July 8. St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has handed over the chairmanship of CARICOM to Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre, who assumed the role on July 1, 2026.



In his address during the Opening Ceremony on July 5, the new CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre, said, "CARICOM must move from communiqués to results." He added that it is not enough to speak about regional integration; it is crucial to make it work for the people of the Caribbean. "Integration our people cannot feel will not last," he said.





Prime Minister Pierre also addressed several challenges facing CARICOM including geopolitical tensions, the rising cost of living, technological disruptions, climate vulnerability and growing threats to citizen security.



He also talked about the unity of the Caribbean while highlighting that the world has often benefitted because of the Caribbean’s disunity. According to him, if the Caribbean is united and negotiates as a bloc, then the collective influence becomes much greater. “Our diversity is not a weakness, our shared history, cultures and economies are part of the richness of this community.” He said that the diversity binds the Caribbean more strongly.



He further addressed the issue of crime and security, calling them “regional challenges with regional consequences,” and underlined that violent crimes are being recorded across the region which includes trafficking, criminal networks, cyber-crime, gun activity, drug trafficking and delays within the criminal justice systems.



“Crime affects families, communities, schools, businesses, investor confidence, tourism, economic viability and social stability. Most importantly it affects the sense of peace and dignity that every Caribbean citizen deserves.” He said, while explaining that addressing such challenges require coordination, and that they cannot be addressed alone.



Following this, he also expressed concerns about climate vulnerabilities and harsh consequences being faced by Caribbean nations and assured that he supports a united CARICOM voice in international forum where climate justice is discussed



He also pointed towards other matters like heavy dependence on imports, youth engagements, job creation, funding of regional institutions, and said that he supports public health, agriculture, climate resilience, education, disaster response, security, economic development and more.



Outgoing Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted key successes during his time in the role, however, he also warned that the community needs to remain unified and resolve whatever disputes they may have, at the appropriate forum.



“No newspaper headline has ever solved a disagreement among CARICOM leaders. They have done the opposite,” he said



The Opening Ceremony has officially commenced the four-day meeting in which Heads of Government will discuss about issues regarding regional security, climate change and climate financing, food and nutrition security, the CARICOM single market and economy, community enlargement, foreign and community relations, reparations and other priorities affecting the sustainable development of the region.



PM Pierre will lead the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) from July 1 to December 31. During this tenure St. Lucia will lead the work of the Community and member states will continue to strengthen regional cooperation and pursue practical solutions to shared challenges.