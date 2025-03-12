Grenada tops UK Survey as Best Caribbean Island Overall and for Foodies
12th of March 2025
Grenada became the Best Caribbean Island for Foodies and the Top Overall Caribbean Island in a UK consumer survey, shining once again at the international platform. With a remarkable 82% customer satisfaction score, Grenada managed to defeat major countries like Barbados, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia.
As per reports, this survey was conducted by the most trusted consumer advocacy organization of the United Kingdom, Which? Travel. It is an independent and non-profit organization which is known for its unbiased evaluations based on real traveller experiences. Several UK consumers rely on Which? recommendations, when making any decisions related to travel.
Recognition to attract major crowd from UK: Petra Roach
The CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach highlighted about this recognition and noted that it highlights the vibrant culinary scene, stunning natural beauty and unique cultural experiences of Grenada. “Grenada continues to stand out as one of the Caribbean’s most desirable travel spots,” said CEO Petra Roach.
CEO Roach mentioned about the significant impact of the recognition, stating that the UK is a crucial market for Grenada. She noted that this recognition will play a significant role in driving greater visibility and travel demand from the UK. She further reiterated her commitment to offer an authentic, unforgettable experience to all the travelers, with its world-class gastronomy and unspoiled landscapes.
CEO Roach further aimed at attracting large number of food lovers to the country, indulging them in the authentic Caribbean flavours at local restaurants, street markets and immersive farm-to-table experiences.
Committed to preserve island’s culture: Chairman Dolland
The Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland also emphasised on the recognition, stating that it is a testament to the world-class tourism product of Grenada. He further reiterated his commitment to preserving the natural beauty, lush rainforests, pristine beaches, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and traditions of the island.
He added that this recognition not only strengthens their brand positioning but also provides a competitive edge in attracting high-value travellers looking for authentic, immersive experiences.
