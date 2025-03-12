Antigua and Barbuda: PM Browne sets goal to attract 2 Million cruise passengers annually

Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared his vision to attract two million cruise passengers in the coming years, emphasizing growth for the sector.

12th of March 2025

With the significant expansion and investment being made in the cruise sector, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne aims to target 2 million cruise passengers annually. He aims to make Antigua, a leading cruise destination in the Caribbean with the goal of doubling current passenger numbers. 

Sharing his vision for the cruise sector in an interview, the Prime Minister Gaston Browne noted, “Our desire and goal is to bring about two million cruise passengers in the next few years.” He asserted that with the continued expansion of their port infrastructure and home porting services, they are getting a step closer to achieving their goal of welcoming 2 million cruise passengers. 

Old vs New conditions at Heritage Quay 

PM Browne also shed light on the remarkable transformation of the cruise tourism sector, stating that it has emerged as a ‘regional leader’ which once used to be the ‘worst cruise product’ in the Caribbean. He therefore, credited Global Ports Holding for making significant investment, aimed at enhancing the country’s cruise tourism, increasing the number of passenger arrivals, improving facilities and boosting local economy.  

PM Browne recalled the deteriorating infrastructure, low visitor engagement and declining reputation of the Heritage Quay Cruise Port before Global Ports Holding took over its operations. He added that since they have formed a partnership with GPH, they have marked significant improvements at Heritage Quay, which has played a significant role in promoting and thriving the Antigua’s Cruise sector. 

Upcoming expansions at Antigua Cruise Port 

PM Gaston Browne noted that they have already made significant strides in cruise tourism and is now aiming to mark more expansion, aiming to make Antigua and Barbuda, a world-class cruise destination. He highlighted about the completion of a new state-of-the-art cruise terminal at the fifth berth by October 2026. 

PM Browne also launched a $40 million cruise port expansion which will create hundreds of new jobs, accelerating tourism boom. He added that this expansion of luxury cruise offerings will play a huge role in targeting high-spending passengers. 

Shedding light on the expansion project, the General Manager of GPH Antigua, Gasper George said that it will revolutionize the cruise experience in the island. He added that they are committed to creating a more engaging and vibrant destination where passengers are encouraged to stay longer, generating large amount of revenue. 

