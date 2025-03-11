Antigua and Barbuda records 26% increase in German arrivals after Condor Airlines resumes flights

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has noted a remarkable influx of 46% increase in the arrivals in January, 2025, in comparison to the same period in 2024.

The return of Condor Airlines marked a significant milestone in the unwavering efforts of the Antigua and Barbuda to expand its presence in the German market. Following the resumption of the flight services, Condor Airline has marked a significant increase of 26% in arrivals from the DACH market in the first two months of 2025.

As per reports, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has noted a remarkable influx of 46% increase in the arrivals in January, 2025, in comparison to the same period in 2024. This data was unveiled by the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James at the 59th edition of ITB Berlin, the largest travel trade show in Europe.

CEO James on resumption of flight services

CEO James shed light on the significance of the partnership between Antigua and Barbuda and Condor Airlines. He noted that the island nation has maintained a long-standing relationship with the German-speaking markets. He added that the return of the services by the airline is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to attracting high-end travellers.

He highlighted about the demand from the German market, stating that it will play a huge role in driving growth in the luxury sector, aligning with their strategy to increase and sustain airlift from Europe.

According to the details, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority confirmed the continuation of Condor Airlines’ seasonal service. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority added that they are committed to expanding air connectivity and strengthening its position as a premier destination for European travellers. They said that through a series of strategic initiatives, they are looking forward to mark a notable growth the German-speaking market and broader continental Europe.

Services resumed by Condor Airline

As per reports, the Condor Airlines restarted its services to Antigua and Barbuda in November 2024, accommodating around 310 seats. The return flight of the Condor Airlines was welcomed on Tuesday, 5th November, 2024, celebrating with a grand water cannon salute. All the passengers present on the flight were given a warm welcome by the tourism officials of Antigua and Barbuda.